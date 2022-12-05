See Robert Pattinson in First Teaser for Oscar-Winning Director Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17'

Robert Pattinson has a mysterious new role coming soon.

The actor stars in the first teaser for Bong Joon Ho's next movie Mickey 17, which will be released in theaters by Warner Bros. March 29, 2024.

In the 30-second teaser shared Monday, Pattinson, 36, is shown inside a futuristic, high-tech contraption that resembles a CT scan machine within what appears to be a laboratory. As the camera zooms in, the actor opens his eyes and looks directly at viewers.

The film is now in production, and it also stars The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun, I Wanna Dance with Somebody actress Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Mickey 17 will be director Bong's first movie since 2019's Parasite, for which he won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars.

Mickey 17 is based on the sci-fi novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, which debuted earlier this year in February.

According to the book's official synopsis, it's about a "disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim." But, "whenever there's a mission that's too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey," and when "one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact."

"After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal — and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it."