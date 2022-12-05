Entertainment Movies See Robert Pattinson in First Teaser for Oscar-Winning Director Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' Mickey 17, based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, is director Bong Joon Ho's first movie since Parasite By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 5, 2022 06:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures Robert Pattinson has a mysterious new role coming soon. The actor stars in the first teaser for Bong Joon Ho's next movie Mickey 17, which will be released in theaters by Warner Bros. March 29, 2024. In the 30-second teaser shared Monday, Pattinson, 36, is shown inside a futuristic, high-tech contraption that resembles a CT scan machine within what appears to be a laboratory. As the camera zooms in, the actor opens his eyes and looks directly at viewers. The film is now in production, and it also stars The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun, I Wanna Dance with Somebody actress Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. Mickey 17 will be director Bong's first movie since 2019's Parasite, for which he won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. Eddie Redmayne Recalls Not Recognizing Robert Pattinson at Gym Because He Was 'So Physically Changed' Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Mickey 17 is based on the sci-fi novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, which debuted earlier this year in February. According to the book's official synopsis, it's about a "disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim." But, "whenever there's a mission that's too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey," and when "one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact." "After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal — and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it."