The Batman: Robert Pattinson Seen in His Batsuit for the First Time in New Footage

Robert Pattinson is Batman.

The world got its first look at the actor, 33, as the Caped Crusader on Thursday with director Matt Reeves sharing Pattinson’s screen test for the latest cinematic incarnation of the superhero’s story — The Batman.

With somber music playing in the background and a red backlight, Pattinson slowly comes into view allowing fans to see him in the iconic black suit, cape and cowl for the first time since he was cast in May 2019.

“#TheBatman #CameraTest,” Reeves wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

The Batman began filming in January, with the director announcing the news on Twitter with a photo of a clapperboard revealing the movie’s all-red logo.

The upcoming film is planned to be part of a trilogy. The movie will also star Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

In October, Pattinson sat down with Esquire where he spoke about the film, saying, “It’s kind of insane.”

“I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all,” he said.

Robert Pattinson as The Batman

Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2019 his idea for the films is “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.”

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

As Reeves explained, “The comics have a history of that. [Bruce Wayne] is supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been.”

“I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is slated to open in theaters in June 2021.