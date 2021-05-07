Robert Pattinson, Ewan McGregor, Lily Collins Reteam for GO Campaign's India COVID Relief Efforts

"India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and their healthcare system does not have enough resources to care for everybody," says Emily in Paris Lily Collins

Robert Pattinson, Ewan McGregor and Lily Collins are reteaming with GO Campaign to help raise funds for India as the country's COVID-19 crisis worsens.

On Friday, GO ambassadors Pattinson, Collins and McGregor announced their involvement with the initiative to help raise funds for immediate relief in India after the country recorded the world's largest single day spike of new COVID-19 cases in April.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund – they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results. And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children," Pattinson, 34, said in a statement.

GO Gala Lily Collins and Robert Pattinson at the 2018 GO Gala. | Credit: GO Gala

"India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and their healthcare system does not have enough resources to care for everybody," said Emily in Paris star Collins, 32. "They are in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine and food to save lives. I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart. Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign to bring immediate relief to families there today."

Added McGregor, 50: "As Covid rages through India, GO Campaign needs your help to provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeters, and resuscitators to those who need it. Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives."

On April 22, India confirmed nearly 315,000 new infections within 24 hours, the largest single-day spike recorded by any country since the pandemic started. The country continues to set daily records of new COVID infections, with experts saying the actual number of COVID cases could be 30 times higher than what's been reported.

GO Campaign​ is an organization dedicated to improving the lives of orphans and vulnerable children. The organization connects donors to grassroots projects aimed at changing lives and transforming communities.

The Covid Relief Fund will provide PPE, oximeters, food to families in need, daily health checks and homeschooling for children so they can continue their education and gain access to vaccinations.

Last September, the three ambassadors hosted GO Campaign's virtual 14th Annual Gala to help raise funds to support the organization's ongoing efforts for global COVID-19 relief and racial justice in the U.S.

To help those in need, please visit this website.