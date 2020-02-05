Robert Pattinson Declared 'Most Handsome Man in the World' When 'Measured for Physical Perfection'

Robert Pattinson is the world’s most handsome man — according to one plastic surgeon’s science.

A new Instagram post by celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva crowned Pattinson, 33, after reviewing the physical proportions of his face. His score came out on top after being compared to several other male celebrities.

“The list was compiled using the latest computerized mapping techniques,” De Silva wrote. “Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.”

Pattinson “was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measure physical perfection,” De Silva wrote.

“Henry Cavill was second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper was third with 91.08% and Brad Pitt…was fourth with 90.51%,” De Silva continued.

“Previous winner George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, slumped to fifth place – largely because of the effect of aging on the 58-year-old had resulted in a loss of volume in the face, giving him a score of 89.91%. David Beckham was seventh with a score of 88.96% and the most chiseled chin in the top ten,” he added.

Pattinson’s crowning comes as he’s taking over the role of Batman.

Director Matt Reeves revealed on Twitter last that shooting had started for The Batman, the latest trilogy that will see Pattinson take on the famous vigilante.

Sharing a shot of a clapperboard revealing the movie’s all-red logo, Reeves announced it was “Day One” of production.

The upcoming film is planned to be part of a trilogy. The movie will also star Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

The Batman is slated to open in theaters in June 2021.