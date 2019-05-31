Robert Pattinson Takes Over the Batman Role from Ben Affleck: Report

Robert Pattinson is your next caped crusader.

After reports swirled that Pattinson, 33, and Nicholas Hoult were in contention to play Batman in the upcoming new film by Warner Bros. earlier this month, Variety confirmed that Pattinson nabbed the role on Friday. The Batman is tentatively set to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Ben Affleck was the last actor to play Batman on the big screen in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. Affleck, 46, began discussions to leave the character following Justice League, according to Variety.

The movie will be directed by Matt Reeves, who was behind the last two films in the Planet of the Apes franchise.

Besides Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Adam West and Michael Keaton have been just a few of the actors who have portrayed the iconic superhero.

Pattinson rose to fame with the Twilight series; The Batman will be the biggest studio film he’s signed on to since 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

“It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense,” he recently told USA Today of the Twilight series. “People come up [to me] and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all when it was very, very intense.”

The actor is also working on another Warner Bros. film, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, alongside John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki. The epic opens in 2020.