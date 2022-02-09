Robert Pattinson said he "definitely found a little interesting thread" for the character in The Batman

Robert Pattinson Calls His Version of Batman a 'Weirdo': 'He Doesn't Have a Playboy Persona at All'

Robert Pattinson is mixing it up with his interpretation of Batman.

The 35-year-old star takes on the role of Bruce Wayne in The Batman, and he told GQ in the magazine's March 2022 issue that his version of the Caped Crusader is "kind of a weirdo."

"I've definitely found a little interesting thread," explained Pattinson. "He doesn't have a playboy persona at all, so he's kind of a weirdo as Bruce and a weirdo as Batman, and I kept thinking there's a more nihilistic slant to it. 'Cause, normally, in all the other movies, Bruce goes away, trains and returns to Gotham believing in himself, thinking, 'I'm gonna change things here.' But in this, it's sort of implied that he's had a bit of a breakdown."

"But this thing he's doing, it's not even working," he continued. "Like, it's two years into it, and the crime has gotten worse since Bruce started being Batman. The people of Gotham think that he's just another symptom of how s--- everything is."

Pattinson stars in the Matt Reeves–directed film opposite Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis. He shared that he explored the iconic character's backstory in a unique way.

"All the other stories say the death of his parents is why Bruce becomes Batman, but I was trying to break that down in what I thought was a real way, instead of trying to rationalize it," said Pattinson. "He's created this intricate construction for years and years and years, which has culminated in this Batman persona. But it's not like a healthy thing that he's done. Almost like a drug addiction."

The Twilight alum admitted The Batman is "a sad movie" that is "kind of about him trying to find some element of hope, in himself, and not just the city" around him. He joked, "So, hopefully, there are a lot of sad people in the world."

Batman has previously been portrayed on the big screen by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.