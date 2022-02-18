Robert Pattinson's Batman Is 'Fierce' and 'Ferocious,' Says Costar Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright also tells PEOPLE that Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in The Batman “has a kind of vulnerability to him that is quite new”

While Batman fans still have two more weeks before Bruce Wayne flies into theaters, The Batman star Jeffrey Wright promises the upcoming film is worth the wait.

"I'm excited for that passion among fans to be satisfied by what we did," Wright, who plays lieutenant Jim Gordon, tells PEOPLE while promoting the new Apple TV+ docuseries Lincoln's Dilemma, which he narrates.

With Gotham City under attack, Batman is back to save the day — and Twilight star Robert Pattinson is donning the black cape this time around in the DC film that debuts in theaters March 4.

Jeffrey Wright Robert Pattinson Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; David Livingston/Getty

"Rob really puts on the cowl and claims it and makes it his own," says Wright. "He brings such a range of things to this portrayal, it's really wonderful. I think he brings certain dynamics that we haven't necessarily seen before. His Batman is fierce, ferocious, everything that you would expect."

His alter ego Bruce Wayne, however, "has a kind of vulnerability to him that is quite new," explains Wright. "It's that vulnerability, I think in some ways, that explains the need for the cowl and the cape because it's inside all of that, that he finds the strength to be this hero in the midst of this decaying city that is Gotham."

Wright adds, "There's a lot of trauma at Bruce Wayne's core, and it's that trauma that I think, as Rob plays it, we see propelling him to become the Batman and do what he does. It's a really wonderful performance."

JEFFREY WRIGHT Credit: Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also stars Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Wright says he's looking forward to the nearly three-hours, action-packed superhero film — which has faced production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We made a film that goes back to the beginnings of the detective comics of it all that's focused on Batman as the world's greatest detective and focused on mystery and crime solving," he says. "It's a thriller, it's a movie that is plot-driven, it comes with all the adrenaline and the dynamic things that you would expect from an action movie. And it's Batman."