Robert Pattinson Is the New Batman But the Internet Is Torn: He's 'Massively Underrated'

Robert Pattinson may be the next caped crusader, but fans of Batman are torn about his casting.

Pattinson, 33, nabbed the role of Batman after reports swirled earlier this month that he and Nicholas Hoult were in the running for the gig.

The actor was officially cast on Friday and The Batman is tentatively set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

Fans of Batman shared their thoughts on Twitter, with many against the casting while others supported the idea of Pattinson in the role.

“Is the best they could find really Robert Pattinson?” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “I won’t believe that Robert Pattinson makes a good Batman until I actually see it. I just haven’t seen any of his acting since twilight (I’m aware he’s been in other movies I just never saw them) so we’ll see how this goes..”

“Robert Pattinson is officially the new Batman,” someone else tweeted with a gif of a bear jumping in front of a moving bus.

While there were those who disapproved of Pattinson as Batman, there were others who were all for the decision.

“I approve Robert Pattinson too. He’s got that strange ground to cover, in which he’s simultaneously immensely famous and massively underrated,” one fan wrote. “I think he’s going to be great.”

Another tweeted in agreement, writing, “As a huge Batman fan, I’m sold! Pattinson’s acclaimed performances in numerous indie films have shown that he’s moved on from the stain of Twilight.”

Robert Pattinson will be Batman.

Like y'all aren't aware that vampires take flight in bat form.

A different fan joked she’d argued in Pattinson’s favor so much she was “gonna need his reps to contact me so I can receive my payment.”

“Robert Pattinson will be Batman. Like y’all aren’t aware that vampires take flight in bat form,” a fourth fan tweeted. “Losers. #rBATS.”

Ben Affleck was the last actor to play Batman on the big screen in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. Affleck, 46, began discussions to leave the character following Justice League, according to Variety.

The movie will be directed by Matt Reeves, who was behind the last two films in the Planet of the Apes franchise.

Besides Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Adam West and Michael Keaton have been just a few of the actors who have portrayed the iconic superhero.

Robert Pattinson

Pattinson rose to fame with the Twilight series; The Batman will be the biggest studio film he’s signed on to since 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

“It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense,” he recently told USA Today of the Twilight series. “People come up [to me] and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all when it was very, very intense.”

The actor is also working on another Warner Bros. film, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, alongside John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki. The epic opens in 2020.