Robert Pattinson Says He's 'Very Anxious to Get Back to Work' on The Batman

Robert Pattinson is ready to suit back up as the Caped Crusader.

The actor, 34, made a surprise appearance during the virtual DC Comics' FanDome event on Saturday, delivering a message to fans as he prepares to resume filming his role as Bruce Wayne/The Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

"As many of you probably already know, we were in the beginning stages of production when COVID hit, so now I'm very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character," Pattinson said. "I've always been a massive fan."

"I'm not really allowed to share anything, so I'm going to hand it over to the great Matt Reeves who's somewhere around here, and he can determine what can and can't be talked about," he added, before teasing fans of a "cool surprise" coming at the end of the event.

That surprise, of course, turned out to be Warner Bros. Pictures releasing the first trailer for The Batman, which gave fans a brief, but thrilling, look at Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, as well as Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

The trailer, which featured a haunting version of Nirvana's "Something in The Way," depicted Pattinson as a much grittier Bruce Wayne, one with dark eyeliner and a serious demeanor.

During the FanDome event, Reeves, 54, said of the highly anticipated film, "It's about the early days of him being Batman and he’s very far from being perfect."

"One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place. He's seeing he's not having any of the effect he wants to have. That's when the murders start to happen ... and it opens up a whole new world of corruption. Without being an origin tale, it ends up touching on his origins," he said. "It's a detective story, a mystery, it's got, of course, action, and it's incredibly personal for him. He's kind of a growing legend and [criminals] are afraid of him. He's not a symbol of hope yet. One of the things he has to deal with is how he's perceived ... What was exciting for me was not doing the origin [story] but to meet him in the middle and to see him make mistakes and grow and fail and be heroic in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

Reeves added, "In a weird way, it is the origin of a lot of Rogue's Gallery. Selina isn't Catwoman yet. Oswald isn't the Penguin yet -- in fact, he doesn't like being called the Penguin."

The Batman began filming in January, with Reeves announcing the news on Twitter with a photo of a clapperboard revealing the movie’s all-red logo.

According to Variety, the film will resume shooting in early September in the U.K. after having to halt production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the movie was only seven weeks into production.

The film — which was originally slated to premiere in June 2021 — has now been given an October release date.

The Batman, which is planned to be part of a trilogy, will also star Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

The idea for the films is "very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter last year, adding, "It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.