Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz Recall Their 'Really Intense' Chemistry Test for The Batman

Director Matt Reeves said, "Everyone could see there was something really special between them"

The Bat and the Cat had an "intense" introduction.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz play Bruce Wayne/Batman and Selina Kyle/Catwoman, respectively, in the highly anticipated new film The Batman, and in a new Entertainment Weekly interview, the costars and director Matt Reeves reflect on their memorable chemistry test together.

"The chemistry read was really intense," said Kravitz, 33. "Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn't just reading lines in a room. So it was intimidating, to say the least."

Pattinson, 35, was already cast at that point. He remembered, "The first time I'd even said lines from the script was in Zoë's screen test. They had this idea that they wanted me to be taller at the beginning, so I basically had high-heeled sneakers on, and I'm tottering around in this strange Batman outfit."

"The camera's not even on me, it's on the back of my head, and I'm literally having this major panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who's trying to get the part," he continued.

Reeves added that Kravitz and Pattinson "really connected" and "everyone could see there was something really special between them."

Kravitz added of her onscreen chemistry with the Twilight alum, "There could be a lot going on in a scene, but if I was able to connect with Rob and look into his eyes, it would immediately bring me into the moment. I saw a look in his eye that I hadn't seen before. Seeing something new and very vulnerable as well was really beautiful."