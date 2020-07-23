Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Seem to Be on the 'Fast Track': 'They Are Very Loved-Up'

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are growing closer while quarantining together in London.

The couple have been living through the pandemic together in London, England, where they've been spotted out and about since they were first linked in July 2018. Since then, the two have bonded more and are spending plenty of quality time together while adhering to the U.K. lockdown.

“They are very loved-up," a source tells PEOPLE of the two. "They haven't been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other."

Robert Pattinson (L); Suki Waterhouse

The low-key couple have kept their relationship private since they were first linked together on a late-night outing, where they were seen holding hands around London and going clubbing.

The pair also celebrated Pattinson's birthday together in May 2019 at the Chateau Marmont. The two were seen hanging out outside the L.A. hotspot with actor Tom Sturridge before jumping in their car and heading out.

This is Pattinson’s first relationship since ending his engagement with singer F.K.A. Twigs in late 2017 after dating for more than two years. The star of the upcoming The Batman also had a years-long relationship with his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart before meeting Twigs.

Waterhouse was most recently linked with director Darren Aronofsky when they were spotted together at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, but both reps denied any romantic relationship.