Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Relationship Timeline

Despite being some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse keep their relationship pretty low-key.

In addition to stepping out together for date nights and birthday parties, Pattinson has also opened up about Waterhouse on a few occasions during interviews.

While promoting his upcoming film The Batman during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pattinson talked about how he watched the superhero film for the first time with her by his side, noting that her reaction to it "kind of changed the entire thing."

July 2018: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse spark relationship rumors

The two first sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted showing PDA in London in July 2018. A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were indeed an item.

According to Us Weekly, the two had "known each other and been around each other for a long time" and bonded over a shared love of music. "[They] are both really cool, nice and normal people and fun-loving," a source told the publication.

January 2019: Suki Waterhouse celebrates her birthday with Robert Pattinson

Waterhouse had Pattinson by her side as she celebrated her 27th birthday at Casa Cruz in London. The two were reportedly joined by Liv Tyler, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson for the special occasion.

A few weeks later, the couple was spotted holding hands during a stroll in London after going on a run together.

April 2019: Robert Pattinson publicly talks about Suki Waterhouse for the first time

Though he had nice things to say about his exes, the former Harry Potter star was more reluctant to speak about his current romance with Waterhouse, responding, "Do I have to?" when asked to talk about her.

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he later added. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends better."

He continued, "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

May 2019: Robert Pattinson celebrates his birthday with Suki Waterhouse

For his 33rd birthday, Pattinson celebrated with a dinner at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. alongside Waterhouse. The two were seen hanging out outside the restaurant with actor Tom Sturridge before jumping in their car and heading out.

May 2019: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse reportedly double date with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

In June 2019, Us Weekly reported that the couple went on a double date with superstar Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn on May 31. An onlooker told the publication that the four dined at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood where they were seen "laughing and talking."

January 2020: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse spark engagement rumors

At the beginning of 2019, Pattinson and Waterhouse sparked engagement rumors when the model was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger during a Dior dinner party in Paris with the actor. However, the couple never confirmed anything themselves.

May 2020: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse live together in London while he films The Batman

After The Batman halted production amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Pattinson and Waterhouse lived together in London, as reported by GQ in his June/July 2020 cover story.

On Sept. 16, 2020, the two were spotted showing PDA in London, after production for The Batman shut down on Sept. 3 when someone tested positive for COVID-19. Vanity Fair later reported it was Pattinson who had gotten the positive test. Filming eventually resumed on Sept. 17, after Pattinson was cleared to return to set, according to Variety.

April 2021: Suki Waterhouse posts a photo with Robert Pattinson in the background

Waterhouse went somewhat Instagram official with Pattinson when she posted a cute snap of her in her apartment in April 2021. In the background of the photo, eagle-eyed fans spotted what appears to be a framed photo of Waterhouse giving Pattinson a kiss on the cheek.

July 2021: Suki Waterhouse calls out Gossip Girl reboot for joke about her relationship with Robert Pattinson

In July 2021, Waterhouse called out HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot for taking a jab at her and her relationship with Pattinson.

In episode 3, Luna (Zión Moreno), one of the minions of Constance Billard's new queen bee, attempts to transform new girl Zoya's (Whitney Peak) public image after she starts dating her long lost sister's ex-boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown). "When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki Nobody," Luna tells Zoya in the scene.

"Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy," Waterhouse wrote in a since-deleted tweet, tagging the show and writer Lila Feinberg, before adding: "Seeing critiques of patriarchy and sexism, then I get name checked as somebody's 'nobody' girlfriend. Make it make sense!"

February 2022: Robert Pattinson opens up about Suki Waterhouse during The Batman press tour

In his March 2022 cover interview for GQ, Pattinson recalled how Waterhouse playfully teased him when their repairman turned out to be a superfan of DC Comics (which oversees Batman).

"He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him," Pattinson said.

"And I'm looking at her like: 'Shut the f--- up!' " he continued. "'Why are you doing this to me?' She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan."

