Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Host New Year's Eve Party 'Side by Side'

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been romantically linked since 2018

By
Published on January 2, 2023 01:11 PM
Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Meet Up With Friends At Silver Lining Lounge at Moxy LES
Photo: SplashNews.com

Robert Pattinson celebrated the New Year with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse — and some celebrity friends.

The pair hosted a holiday party at Silver Lining at the Moxy Hotel on New York City's Lower East Side Saturday night. Celebrity guests included Emma Stone, Whitney Peak, Ian Bohen, Luke Grimes, Mischa Barton and Kelsey Asbile.

Pattinson, 36, was photographed entering the hotel wearing a navy blue parka, while Waterhouse, 30, kept warm in a tan, fur-inspired coat. Underneath, she sported a baby pink scarf, with feathered trim.

Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Meet Up With Friends At Silver Lining Lounge at Moxy LES
SplashNews.com

Of the celebratory evening, a source told PEOPLE, "Rob and Suki had a great time. He had a table in the corner and was laughing a lot."

The insider added that "He and Suki were by each other's side the entire night. It was a fun evening."

Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Meet Up With Friends At Silver Lining Lounge at Moxy LES
SplashNews.com

Pattinson first sparked romance rumors with Waterhouse in 2018. At the time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was "dating" — one year after Pattinson ended his engagement to F.K.A. Twigs in 2017.

Though they've been together for years, Pattinson and Waterhouse have remained relatively quiet about their connection. Pattinson spoke on Waterhouse for the first time in 2019 — when he asked "do I have to?" in response to an interview question about his love life.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show on December 03, 2022 in Giza, Egypt
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," Pattinson later added. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends better."

He continued, "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

