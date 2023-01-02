Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Host New Year's Eve Party 'Side by Side'

Robert Pattinson celebrated the New Year with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse — and some celebrity friends.

The pair hosted a holiday party at Silver Lining at the Moxy Hotel on New York City's Lower East Side Saturday night. Celebrity guests included Emma Stone, Whitney Peak, Ian Bohen, Luke Grimes, Mischa Barton and Kelsey Asbile.

Pattinson, 36, was photographed entering the hotel wearing a navy blue parka, while Waterhouse, 30, kept warm in a tan, fur-inspired coat. Underneath, she sported a baby pink scarf, with feathered trim.

SplashNews.com

Of the celebratory evening, a source told PEOPLE, "Rob and Suki had a great time. He had a table in the corner and was laughing a lot."

The insider added that "He and Suki were by each other's side the entire night. It was a fun evening."

SplashNews.com

Pattinson first sparked romance rumors with Waterhouse in 2018. At the time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was "dating" — one year after Pattinson ended his engagement to F.K.A. Twigs in 2017.

Though they've been together for years, Pattinson and Waterhouse have remained relatively quiet about their connection. Pattinson spoke on Waterhouse for the first time in 2019 — when he asked "do I have to?" in response to an interview question about his love life.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," Pattinson later added. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends better."

He continued, "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.