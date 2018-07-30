Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse 'Are Dating' as They're Spotted Showing PDA in London

Robert Pattinson has a new woman in his life.

The Twilight star, 32, and model/actress Suki Waterhouse, 26, “are dating,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The pair was spotted in London over the weekend, where they reportedly caught a nighttime screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again before heading to the SoHo House in Notting Hill for late-night drinks, according to E! News.

Things heated up between the two on their walk home, where they hugged, kissed and even tried to dance a little as they enjoyed their time. Both actors were bundled up for the chillier London weather and kept close during the walk.

WATCH: Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs Split — But Might Get Back Together: ‘That’s the Girl He Wants to Marry’

Reps for both Waterhouse and Pattinson didn’t immediately respond PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This is Pattinson’s first relationship since ending his engagement with singer F.K.A. Twigs in late 2017 after dating for more than two years. The actor also had a years-long relationship with his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart before Twigs.

Waterhouse was most recently linked with director Darren Aronofsky when they were spotted together at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, but both reps denied any romantic relationship. She also dated Bradley Cooper for two years until their breakup in the spring of 2015 and shortly after dated Diego Luna until 2017.