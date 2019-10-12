Robert Forster Dies at Age 78 the Same Day His New Film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Is Released

In the movie, the actor reprised his role as Ed from the Emmy-winning AMC series

By Ashley Boucher
October 11, 2019 11:48 PM
Robert Forster
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Oscar-nominee Robert Forster has died. He was 78.

Forster, who was known for his roles in movies like Mulholland Drive and Medium Cool, died in Los Angeles on Friday after battling brain cancer, a representative for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE.

Despite being known for acting in movies, Forster also appeared in many TV shows, including HeroesAlcatraz, Twin Peaks and, most recently, Last Man Standing. He was nominated for an Oscar in 1998 for his supporting role in Jackie Brown.

He also appeared in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which was released on Netflix Friday.

In the movie, which is a spinoff of the Emmy-winning Breaking Bad, Forster reprised his role as Ed from the AMC series.

Forster also appeared on Broadway, making his debut in Mrs. Dally in 1965. He kicked off his film career with Reflections in a Golden Eye

Robert Forster
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Forster first got into acting in college at the University of Rochester. While he was initially planning on studying to become a lawyer, his plans quickly changed when he met June Provenzano — who eventually became his wife.

“I was a senior. I followed a girl into the auditorium, trying to think of something to say. They were doing auditions. This girl was already in the play. I said, ‘That’s how I’m gonna meet the girl!'” he once said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Forster
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Forster and Provenzano eventually divorced, and he went on to marry his second wife, Zivia Forster. They too divorced and Forster dated Denise Grayson for several years leading up to his death. 

The actor is survived by his children Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghen, and grandchildren Tess, Liam, Jack and Olivia, per Variety.

