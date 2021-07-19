The seven-time Oscar nominee stars in his latest film, 12 Mighty Orphans, opposite Martin Sheen and Luke Wilson

Robert Duvall Jokes About Being 90: 'I Don't Know If I Love Any of It'

Robert Duvall may be 90, but he's not planning on retiring anytime soon.

The seven-time Oscar nominee appeared on PEOPLE (the TV show!) while promoting his new film, 12 Mighty Orphans, and discussed what life is like after more than 70 years acting in front of the camera.

When asked what he loved most about being 90, Duvall said, "Love the most? I don't know if I love any of it, but day to day with my wonderful wife" Luciana Pedraza.

"She takes care of me, and I have good friends, and try to work out and keep in some kind of shape," he continued.

Duvall revealed that he is preparing for his next role, which will be alongside another well-known star.

"I'm going to be working with Adam Sandler in the fall, and then with Scott Cooper, my friend, who's got a wonderful project," Duvall said. "I'm always living well."

Duvall is now starring in the sports drama 12 Mighty Orphans opposite Martin Sheen and Luke Wilson.

12 MIGHTY ORPHANS Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

The actor's appearance in the film is the first time he and Sheen, 80, have reunited onscreen since they acted together 42 years ago in 1979's Apocalypse Now.

Duvall agreed to a cameo role in the film after Matthew McConaughey's older brother Rooster brought it to him, he explained.

"I said, 'Yes, let me be in it, but let me use your little daughter and my granddaughter, and let me be in it with no script. Let me come in and just improvise,'" Duvall said.

As for reuniting with Sheen, the actor said, "He was always a very positive guy, very team player. And it's great to see him again. Yeah, absolutely. After a big hug, we worked."