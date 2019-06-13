Robert Downey Jr. Wishes Chris Evans a Hilarious Happy Birthday: ‘I Owe You a Kiss on the Cheek!’

You can count on Robert Downey Jr. for a fun-filled birthday message!

The actor wished his Avengers: Endgame costar Chris Evans a happy 39th birthday on Twitter with a hilarious GIF of Evans’ scene in which he fights himself in the recent Marvel film.

“That is America’s a—…” read the GIF, as Downey tweeted, “Happy birthday to America’s a—. The world’s a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans.”

Evans responded with a crown and blue heart emojis.

The two actors are good friends, with Evans revealing in March he passed on the role of Captain America twice before Downey Jr., 54, called him and convinced him to take the role.

“Getting the offer felt to me like the epitome of temptation,” Evans told The Hollywood Reporter. “The ultimate job offer, on the biggest scale. I’m supposed to say no to this thing. It felt like the right thing to do.”

Despite saying no twice — even after going on a studio tour — Downey called Evans to talk about the job.

“I’ve spent a lot of time just in repose with this guy, on set,” Downey told THR of Evans. “You know — the shield’s on the table, and we’re waiting for the technocrat to get put in place. And I’ve had some of my greatest moments of gratitude when he was looking at me in my suit, and I was looking at him in his suit, and we’re just like, ‘Jesus, is this still working? How lucky are we?’”

Their bond also extended to their bonds with the rest of the cast, as Chris Hemsworth told PEOPLE at the film’s premiere in April.

“The people I met working on these films truly became family,” Hemsworth, 35, said of working with Downey Jr., Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo.

“It’s not even once in a career, or once in a lifetime, it’s sort of, I don’t know, once in however many careers that something like this [happens],” he added.