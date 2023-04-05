Robert Downey Jr. Turns 57 as He Shares Video Celebrating His 'Blessings' and 'Sweet' Marriage

The Iron Man actor posted a video montage to Instagram on Tuesday highlighting some key moments from his life, which included special memories with his kids and a nod to his wife of 17 years

By
Published on April 5, 2023 11:24 AM
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
Photo: Phillip Faraone/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. is expressing gratitude in honor of turning 57 on Tuesday.

The Iron Man actor posted a video montage to Instagram the same day highlighting some key moments from his life, which included photos of his kids and a nod to his "sweet marriage" with Susan Downey.

"57 you've been too kind with deep gratitude I shall rewind..," Downey Jr. captioned the footage.

"You are one of the true greats, my darling. HBD. I LOVE YOU 3000❤️," Gwyneth Paltrow wrote her pal and Iron Man costar in the comments section, with Jamie Foxx stopping by with a simple "Happy birthday."

Among the shout-out clips, the dad of Indio, 23, Exton, 11 and Avri, 8, thanked his kids for "shaving my dome," he wrote, showing himself seated in front of a mirror with Exton holding an electric razor near his half-buzzed head.

"For the project The Sympathizer," he added in the next shot of playing "multiple roles" in the upcoming HBO series, along with sharing love for his "favorite musicians" for "achieving their goals," cutting to some cover art from his son Indio's album covers.

robert downey jr.
robert downey jr./Instagram

Featuring another one of his favorite activities, "Watching Exton play baseball," the actor showed a quick clip of his son at bat on the field, along with a shot showing the proud dad holding up a sign. "And the sweet 17 of marriage — sublime!" Downey Jr. captioned an image with his eyes closed laying in his wife's lap, with Susan smiling softly while looking down at him.

"After all these blessings I must simply say," he texted over a video blowing out candles on a birthday cake (and ending on an image on top of a blown-up donkey), "I hope I NEVER grow up one day."

robert downey jr.
robert downey jr./Instagram

As for Downey Jr.'s life on the big screen, he has largely stayed out of the limelight since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, when he parted ways with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, on March 23, news broke that Downey Jr. is reportedly set to star in a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's psychological thriller Vertigo. Paramount Pictures is planning to remake the 1958 classic, with the actor and his wife Susan Downey to produce via their Team Downey entertainment company.

The Golden Globe winner would play James Stewart's original role, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight tapped to write a fresh screenplay.

There are no suggestions as to who would star opposite Downey yet, in the female role originally played by Kim Novak.

Reps for Downey and Paramount Pictures did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

This wouldn't be the first time the Downeys joined forces, as the mental health activist said he took some wise advice from his wife when crafting his personal Netflix documentary, Sr., about his father, Robert Sr., captured during his decline from Parkinson's. The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last September, a year following his father's death in July 2021 after a five-year battle with the disease.

"It's kind of a redemption story that doesn't have a happy ending, but it's funny. And those are my favorite kind of stories," said Downey Jr. at a Q&A following the festival screening.

