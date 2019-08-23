Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland Reunite on Hike amid Reports Spider-Man Is Leaving Marvel

Peter and Tony, together again!

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. reunited for a hike recently, with Holland posting a series of pictures from their time together on Instagram. The silly selfies show Holland, 23, and Downey, 54, making faces at the camera, ending with a shot of Downey holding a Spider-Man action figure while Holland holds an Iron Man one.

“We did it Mr Stark!,” Holland captioned the post.

The reunion is even sweeter given how heartbroken Holland’s Peter Parker was in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which showed how Peter and the rest of the world were coping with the loss of Downey’s Tony Stark after Avengers: Endgame.

The pictures come just days after reports surfaced that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were unable to agree on terms that would allow Spider-Man to continue appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (In a statement, Sony Pictures said, “Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.” PEOPLE is out to Marvel for comment.)

If that’s indeed the case, and Holland‘s version of Peter Parker is sidelined, some fans were hoping Spidey could team up with fellow Marvel outcast Deadpool, who has yet to break into the MCU.

Unfortunately, actor Ryan Reynolds jokingly shot down the possibility on Twitter.

“Can we get a Spiderman & Deadpool movie now,” a fan tweeted at both Reynolds and Holland.

And while Holland has yet to weigh in on the reports, Reynolds responded to the fan.

“You can. But you can only see it in my heart,” the actor wrote.