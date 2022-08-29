Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Relationship Timeline

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey have been making it work since 2003 — in more ways than one.

The pair first got together when Robert was starring in Gothika alongside Halle Berry. Susan (then Susan Levin) was producing the film through her job with production company Silver Pictures.

At first, Susan wasn't too sure about Robert, in part because she didn't want to date the star of one of the movies she was working on, but also because — as she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 — she found him "interesting but weird."

But soon enough, the producer agreed to a date with the actor, and things took off from there. Within a few months, the pair were engaged and two years later, they said 'I do.'

Now, Robert and Susan share two children and have formed their own production company, Team Downey. From their first meeting to their success as parents and business partners, here is a complete timeline of Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's relationship.

2003: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey meet

Susan and Robert met while he was starring in the 2003 psychological thriller Gothika alongside Berry and Penélope Cruz, which Susan was producing.

"We were up in Montreal prepping for Gothika, and we had lunch with the director and Halle Berry," Susan told The Hollywood Reporter of getting to know Robert. "Everybody else ordered Japanese, but Robert told us how oatmeal was the 'superfood.' He brought his own packets of oatmeal to have at lunch. And he had this box of various herbs and stuff. And then he started doing these yoga moves. I mean, he was interesting but weird."

October 9, 2003: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey make their red carpet debut

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

In October 2003, Robert brought Susan as his date to the premiere of The Singing Detective, a musical that Robert starred in with Katie Holmes, Robin Wright and Adrien Brody. The event marked their first public appearance together.

November 5, 2003: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey get engaged

SGranitz/WireImage

A month later, Robert asked Susan to marry him. In 2004, the couple shared the story of their engagement during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

"It was her birthday and I wanted to get her before she turned 30, so I waited right before midnight, and I got her a bunch of stuff and then there was a ring," Robert told Winfrey. "And she opened that, and I said … What did I say?"

Susan answered, "'I was wondering if, maybe, you'd wanna, like, be my wife one day.' "

According to a 2014 Hollywood Reporter interview, while the proposal happened only months after they started dating, Susan insisted on a longer engagement.

August 27, 2005: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey get married

WireImage House/WireImage

On Aug. 27, 2005, nearly two years after getting engaged, Susan and Robert tied the knot. As reported by PEOPLE, the pair got married on Long Island, New York and celebrity guests included Sting, Keanu Reeves and Billy Joel. A source told PEOPLE that Robert was nervous before the ceremony, so he blew off steam earlier in the day by doing a 30-minute kung fu session and going for a swim with his son, Indio (from his first marriage to Deborah Falconer).

2008: Susan Downey gets Robert Downey Jr. cast in a major role

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Susan is responsible for Robert taking on one of his biggest roles: Sherlock Holmes. In 2008, Susan was producing Guy Ritchie's movie RocknRolla around the same time that Ritchie was hired to direct Sherlock Holmes.

"If Susan hadn't been in the room, Robert probably wouldn't have become Sherlock Holmes. She facilitated it, definitely," Ritchie told The Hollywood Reporter.

Susan also produced the film as well as its sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

"It's much better to spend four months together than four months apart, and she's a great producer," Robert told PEOPLE of the experience.

January 17, 2010: Robert Downey Jr. mentions Susan Downey in his Golden Globes speech

Kevin Winter/Getty

In 2010, Robert won the Golden Globe for best actor for Sherlock Holmes. During his acceptance speech, he jokingly shared that Susan had encouraged him not to prepare his speech ahead of time.

"I would like to thank Susan Downey for telling me that Matt Damon was going to win, so don't bother to prepare a speech," he said on stage. He then sarcastically talked about who he didn't want to thank: "I really don't want to thank my wife, because I could be bussing tables at the Daily Grill right now, if not for her."

Susan said afterward, "I know he didn't have [a speech] fully prepared, but he is really good off the cuff, and he actually tends to do better when he doesn't plan things."

June 2010: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey start Team Downey

Later that year, the couple founded their own production company, Team Downey.

"We played with other names, like RoSuDo," Susan told THR. "But everyone was like, 'What the heck's that?' If you have to explain that it means Robert Susan Downey, then it's not going to work."

Years later, in 2020, the company signed a first-look, one-year deal with premium cable channel HBO.

"We're excited to roll up our sleeves, expand the partnership, and tell stories that meet the standard their brand has come to represent," the couple said in a joint statement to THR.

August 31, 2011: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey announce they're expecting a baby

Lester Cohen/WireImage

In August 2011, Robert's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Susan were expecting their first child together.

"Robert and Susan could not be more excited over this news," his rep said. "They can't wait to welcome this new baby into their wonderful family."

The actor had previously predicted that he would have another child soon. "I think I will be wrist-deep in doo-doo within 18 months. I'm calling it right here," he said in 2010.

February 7, 2012: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey welcome their son

The couple welcomed their son, Exton Elias Downey, on Feb. 7, 2012, as the actor's rep confirmed to PEOPLE. A friend of the pair said, "Everyone is healthy and they couldn't be happier."

Prior to his birth, Robert had revealed the baby's sex publicly, even though it wasn't planned.

"I could never really stay mad at him, but I can tell you it genuinely wasn't something we planned to reveal," Susan said. "If I told you the name, then she would lop off my head with a machete," added Robert.

July 9, 2014: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey have another baby on the way

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In July 2014, Robert announced that he and Susan were expecting their second child on Twitter. "Yo. Susan. Me. Baby. Girl. November. Scorpio?" he wrote. The news was then confirmed by PEOPLE.

That November, Robert was honored with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film at the BAFTA Awards and during his acceptance speech, he made a joke about the pregnancy.

"The second pregnancy has been extraordinarily tough for me. Self-prescribed mandatory bed rest was of some benefit. At least my milk is finally coming in," he said.

October 10, 2014: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey release their first movie together

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Team Downey produced and released its first film, the legal drama The Judge, in October 2014. In it, Robert starred as a lawyer who returns to his hometown and confronts a strained relationship with his father, played by Robert Duvall.

"Whether you're working together all of the time or not, you always have to give each other space and kind of read it," Susan told PEOPLE in 2014. Of working with her husband, she said, "He's a little bit of a slower start in the morning than I am, so I have to make sure that there's enough coffee in his system before I start throwing questions his way."

November 4, 2014: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey welcome their daughter

Susan and Robert welcomed their daughter, Avri Roel Downey, on Nov. 4, 2014. The Iron Man star announced the news in a humorous Facebook post.

"After 9 months of intensive development, Team Downey is pleased to announce our 2014 fall/winter project," he wrote. "Principal photography commenced 11-14 and will continue until she says, 'Dad! You are embarrassing me … I'm 30, this has gotta stop.' "

He continued, "Yep … Avri Roel Downey joined the party @ 3:22 a.m. on November 4th … she's 7lbs even, spans 20 inches, and is accompanied by a variety of Susan's traits that have seemingly overwritten my 'junk DNA.' "

August 27, 2015: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey celebrate their 10th anniversary

Robert Downey Jr. Instagram

In 2015, the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage. Robert posted about the milestone on his Instagram account.

"A perfect 10. Happy Anniversary, Mrs. Downey," he wrote next to a photo of them standing on a beach wearing black shirts and sunglasses.

October 30, 2017: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey show off their windmill house

In 2017, the couple were featured in Architectural Digest along with a tour of their Hamptons home, which boasts a large functional windmill, colorful decor and a 15-foot grasshopper sculpture in the front yard.

"We wanted something we haven't seen a million times," Robert told the magazine. "We didn't set out to do something conspicuously wacky. We just enjoy a bit of whimsy and fun. And we definitely don't like boring."

January 17, 2020: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Dolittle premieres

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Robert and Susan worked together again on the Team Downey production Dolittle, which premiered in January 2020. Robert played the title character, Dr. Dolittle, a man who can speak to animals.

"It was fun to pick something that our kids could see," Susan told Extra during a joint interview with her husband. "Because even though he's let our son see the Marvel movies — certain ones — they weren't able to see any of the movies that we've worked on."

"We don't like going too long without having an extremely difficult project together, whether it's a movie or a kid," Robert said, to which Susan quipped, "Or a house."

April 8, 2021: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey show off their guesthouse

Robert and Susan built a futuristic, dome-shaped guesthouse on their Malibu property and in 2021, the couple's "passion project" was featured on the cover of Purist magazine. The pair also gave the outlet a tour of the space, which runs entirely on solar and wind power.

"It was a learning curve in a new arena. Like many 'passion projects' it wound up being a seven-year endeavor," Robert said of their work.

June 4, 2021: Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. release Sweet Tooth

Team Downey made its Netflix debut with the show Sweet Tooth, which is about a boy who is half-human, half-deer and lives in a world where human-animal hybrid children started being born following a pandemic.

As with Dolittle, the couple were glad that they got to share Sweet Tooth with their children. "I just hope people have the experience that we get to have with our kids, where we cuddle up on the couch and all watch it together," Susan said in a feature for Netflix.

November 6, 2021: Robert Downey Jr. celebrates Susan Downey's birthday

In November 2021, Robert shared a sweet Instagram post for his wife's birthday, which included an important vow.

"Adjusting the halo on my heaven sent partner Mrs D ... you are my everything, and November 6th, Always a day of gratitude, for your blessed birth," he wrote next to a photo of him placing an invincible halo on Susan's head. He continued, "P.S. I will never watch ahead on a co-viewed streaming show … That is my eternal vow … "

August 27, 2022: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey mark 17 years of marriage

In honor of their 17th anniversary, Robert posted a throwback photo from him and Susan's wedding and penned a touching tribute to his wife in the caption.

"Today marks 17 years of unadulterated marital bliss.. Susan, you are my bedrock, touchstone and lucky stars to boot," the actor wrote.