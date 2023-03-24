Robert Downey Jr. to Star in Remake of Alfred Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' : Report

Robert Downey Jr. is reportedly set to star in a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's psychological thriller Vertigo.

Paramount Pictures is planning to remake the 1958 classic, with the actor and his wife Susan Downey to produce via their Team Downey entertainment company, according to Deadline.

The Iron Man star, 57, would play James Stewart's original role, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight tapped to write a fresh screenplay.

There are no suggestions as to who would star opposite Downey yet, in the female role originally played by Kim Novak.

Reps for Downey and Paramount Pictures did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment on Friday.

James Stewart and KIm Novak in Vertigo (1958). Richard C. Miller/Donaldson Collection/Getty

Vertigo was ranked ninth in the AFI's Greatest American Films of All Time list and is considered by many a masterpiece of cinema.

Hitchcock's groundbreaking filming techniques were the first time a dolly zoom was ever used to distort perspective, which created the now-famous vertigo effect.

The original plot followed Stewart as a former police detective who was forced to retire after an incident triggered an extreme fear of heights and vertigo. Working as a private detective, he is hired to investigate the wife of an acquaintance (Novak) who is acting strangely.

Meanwhile, Downey has largely stayed out of the limelight since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, when he parted ways with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Robert Downey Jr. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Downey played Tony Stark in multiple MCU films, starting with the original Iron Man in 2008.

The 2020 film Dolittle was the last time he was the lead in a major Hollywood movie, but Downey is now set to star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming Oppenheimer, out this summer.

Additionally, he will soon appear in the HBO series The Sympathizer, a historical drama-thriller that follows a half-French, half-Vietnamese man (Hoa Xuande) who was a spy for Communist forces during the Vietnam War.

The actor also recently reflected on the life of his father Robert Downey Sr. in the documentary "Sr.". for Netflix.