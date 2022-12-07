Robert Downey Jr. and Late Dad Get Candid About Becoming 'Stuck' in 'Drug-Culture Life' in 'Sr.' Doc

Robert Downey Jr. recalled in the Netflix documentary that he was "playing a game of just wanting to self-soothe or just stay loaded rather than deal with the fact that things had gone off the tracks a little bit"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 07:13 PM
Robert Downey Sr. and Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Sr. and Robert Downey Jr. in 2014. Photo: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Robert Downey Jr. is reflecting on past drug addiction from a young age.

In the new Netflix documentary Sr., the Iron Man actor, 57, pays tribute to his director dad Robert Downey Sr., who had Parkinson's disease and died in July 2021 at 85. At one point in the film, Downey Jr. addresses his past addiction and the influence his father had on that by bringing it up during a phone call with him.

"You know, I think we would be remiss to not discuss its effect on me," he told his father, who said, "Boy, I could sure love to miss that discussion."

He recalled becoming addicted around the time he made the 1987 film Less Than Zero. "It was just a wild era," said Downey Jr. "That whole world, it gets tied into creativity. We were all altering our consciousness with substances. I was just kinda playing a game of just wanting to self-soothe or just stay loaded rather than deal with the fact that things had gone off the tracks a little bit."

"Honestly, more than anything, I look back and go, 'It's shocking that a single movie came out finished,' " he added, later referencing the "drug-culture life that we all got stuck in."

In an archive interview featured in the doc, Downey Sr. says while Downey Jr. is next to him: "A lot of us did things and thought it would be hypocritical to not have our kids participate in marijuana and stuff like that. So we thought it was cute to let 'em smoke it and all that. It was an idiot move on our parts, a lot of us, to share that with out children."

Downey Jr., who is now sober, said it took him another 20 years to "get my own s--- together."

Robert Downey Jr
Robert Downey Jr. Kimberly White/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Elsewhere in the film, Downey Sr. said his advice to his younger self would be: "Don't touch drugs." He told the camera, "I was a drug addict. Mainly cocaine and marijuana. Total, total insanity."

Back in 2000, Downey Sr. told Vanity Fair about the moment he gave drugs to Downey Jr. at age 6 when he caught him sipping wine.

"We were all sitting around, smoking grass and playing poker down in the old West Village loft, and Robert was staring at me kind of funny — Robert was always an observer of it all, even at a very young age. And I go, 'You know, you ought to try a little of this instead of drinking.' I passed him a joint," he recalled at the time. "And suddenly I knew I had made a terrible, stupid mistake."

"Giving a little kid a toke of grass just to be funny," he continued. "The story keeps getting repeated. By now you'd think Robert was Jimmy Cliff's dealer at age 8. I'll never forgive myself, but Robert and I have dealt with it, and he's said to me, 'I'm not a victim, Dad. I don't blame anybody.' "

Downey Jr. reflected on his dad's addiction as a disease in a recent Deadline interview, saying it's an "uncomfortable" conversation in general since "nobody wants to admit complete defeat over trying to deal with something like alcoholism or addiction."

"I still think there's this section of our culture that thinks it's a moral weakness. And also, you feel bad about all the crazy s---, so then there's the guilt button," said the Avengers actor. "I don't really know if my dad ever made peace with those many lost years...."

Sr. is now streaming on Netflix.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Robert Downey Jr Sr. movie
Robert Downey Jr. Remembers His Late Dad's Laughter in Emotional 'Sr.' Trailer
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the world premiere of "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Relationship Timeline
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (5633582aq) Robert Downey Sr. and Robert Downey Jr. 'The Judge' special film luncheon, New York, America - 10 Oct 2014
Robert Downey Jr.'s Most Personal Film Yet is About His Late Father During His Parkinson's Decline
Dave Chappelle performs to a sold out crowd onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Dave Chappelle's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jamele Hill Opens Up About Her Mother's Drug Addiction on Red Table Talk
Jemele Hill Witnessed Her Mother's Drug Addiction and PTSD: 'I Just Saw Her Falling Apart'
Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek Warner Bros luncheon at ShoWest March 10, 1999 Las Vegas, Nevada Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek The Warner Bros. luncheon at ShoWest convention.
Matthew Perry Says Salma Hayek Asked Him to 'Spoon a Little Bit' on Set of 'Fools Rush In'
Matthew Perry 10/31 Rollout
Matthew Perry Opens Up About His Addiction Journey with a New Memoir: 'I'm Grateful to Be Alive'
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
Billy Ray Cyrus and Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus Reveals Advice Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Gave Her Before 'Committing' to Recovery for Xanax Addiction
seth rogen, barbra streisand
Seth Rogen Wants to Smoke a Joint with Barbra Streisand: She 'Has the Coolest' Weed Story
Robert Downey Jr. and Armie Hammer
Robert Downey Jr. Paid for Armie Hammer's 2021 Florida Rehab Stay: Report
A Hard Kick in the Nuts What I've Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions by Stephen Steve-O Glover With David Peisner
Steve-O Reflects on Sobriety, Emotional Growth in New Book: 'I'm Capable of Being Less of a Douche'
Jeremy Renner Says Robert Downey Jr. Wanted to Break Chris Hemsworth's Knee for Being 'Too Charming'
Jeremy Renner Jokes Robert Downey Jr. Wanted to Injure Chris Hemsworth for Being 'Too Charming'
MACKLEMORE at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022
Macklemore Says His Recovery from Addiction Means Knowing He's 'Powerless Over Drugs'
Master P Opens Up About His Daughter’s Fatal Drug Overdose
Master P Opens Up About His Daughter's 'Heartbreaking' Fatal Drug Overdose
Steven Tyler arrives at Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Steven Tyler Enters Treatment: What the Aerosmith Frontman Has Said About Addiction and Sobriety