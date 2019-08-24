Robert Downey Jr. Jokes He Was Once 'Arrested' at Disneyland for 'Smoking Pot in a Gondola'

Robert Downey Jr. may be one of Disney‘s biggest stars now, but he once ran into some trouble at the company’s theme park.

The Marvel star, known for playing Avenger Tony Stark in numerous movies beginning with 2008’s Iron Man, was honored with a Disney Legends award at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Friday.

While speaking onstage, the 54-year-old actor jokingly revealed that he had once been “arrested” and briefly detained at Disneyland after he was caught “smoking pot” on the park’s premises.

“Here’s a bit of trivia for you,” Downey said, per Entertainment Weekly. “The very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place — within moments of being arrested. I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing center, given a strict warning, and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone.”

“I’ve been sitting on that shame for a while and I‘m just going to release it here tonight,” the actor said, as the crowd of fans laughed.

Image zoom Robert Downey Jr. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I would like to make amends to whoever had to detain me for smoking pot in a gondola without a license,” Downey joked, adding, “And I don’t wanna further confuse the issue by insinuating that pot smoking licenses for the gondola are in any way obtainable.”

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland Reunite on Hike amid Reports Spider-Man Is Leaving Marvel

Though his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended with Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year, Downey Jr. paid tribute to his character and expressed his excitement for the future of the franchise while speaking at D23.

“I’m delighted to be among such a rich and diverse group of humans, all seeking to reflect the many challenges of life through the lens of creative expression,” he said, according to EW.

Image zoom Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“For my part, playing Tony over many years, the thematic idea that technology can guide our species towards enlightenment or destruction, it’s been a really worthwhile and ongoing meditation,” Downey continued. “Honestly, it’s been a great gift.”

“I get to remain a fan,” he added. “Here’s to the future.”

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Looks Back on Playing Iron Man: I’m Not Defined by ‘What I Did’ with Marvel

Downey could soon be featured in his own Disney ride. On Thursday night, Disney Parks confirmed that a new, superhero-themed land will be opening at Disney California Adventure in the summer of 2020, and it will officially be called “Avengers Campus.” The new area of the park will be home to attractions based on the Marvel movies and comics.