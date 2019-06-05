Robert Downey Jr. Is a Real-Life Superhero! Actors Reveals Plan to Save Planet Using Nanotech

Looks like over a decade of playing fictional genius billionaire Tony Stark has rubbed off on Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man actor, 54, took part in Amazon’s Re:Mars conference on Tuesday in Las Vegas where he announced the start of a new organization called The Footprint Coalition, set to launch in April 2020. The program’s focus is to clean the planet using advanced technology in hopes of reducing the carbon footprint.

“Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years,” Downey Jr. said, according to Variety.

The actor even got a very Tony Stark-like joke in after announcing that he had been told about the technology and its possibilities a few weeks before the conference by a panel of experts.

“God I love experts. They’re like Wikipedia with character defects,” he joked.

Downey Jr. continued praising technology throughout the talk, singling out Artificial Intelligence as the advancement that gave him hope. He also admitted to feeling concern over the environment and his personal impact on it.

“I have this quiet sense of crisis,” he said. “I’m a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus.”

His Avengers costar Chris Evans, who played Iron Man’s one-time nemesis Captain America, later praised Downey Jr. with a single word: “Legend,” Evans wrote on twitter.

No new information has been released about the Footprint Coalition, and a new website launched after the conference only features a sign-up page for more in the future.