Robert Downey Jr.'s Most Personal Film Yet is About His Late Father During His Parkinson's Decline

The Iron Man star turned the camera on his relationship with his father in Sr., which debuted Friday at the Telluride Film Festival

By
Andrea Mandell
Andrea Mandell

Andrea Mandell is the Senior Editor of Entertainment Projects at PEOPLE Magazine. She joined the brand in 2022 and helps lead special projects, film coverage, festivals, awards and more. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Andrea served as USA TODAY's Deputy Managing Editor of Entertainment, Movies Editor and longtime feature writer.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2022 02:27 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (5633582aq) Robert Downey Sr. and Robert Downey Jr. 'The Judge' special film luncheon, New York, America - 10 Oct 2014
Photo: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Robert Downey Jr.'s public persona as a quick-witted, self-effacing Hollywood ringmaster means he almost always has control over what happens in front of the camera.

But in Sr., the documentary he debuted at the Telluride Film Festival Friday, the Iron Man star turned the camera on his relationship with his father during his decline with Parkinson's Disease — revealing a far more vulnerable portrait of one of the most famous stars in the world.

Sr. is both a tribute to his famous director father's life-long commitment to absurdist, satirical independent film and an overarching exploration of the pair's turbulent relationship. Robert Sr. put his son in his first film at the cherubic age of five with the one-liner, "Have hair on your balls?" (A line the two still found uproarious in the elder's decline.) But drugs and art intertwined in the bustling Manhattan home RDJ came of age in, and his father admitted to absenteeism in the name of his craft, along with regrets over letting his son try substances. Both men would go on to struggle with addiction and sobriety.

"It's kind of a redemption story that doesn't have a happy ending, but it's funny. And those are my favorite kind of stories," said Downey Jr. at a Q&A following the festival screening.

NEW YORK - MAY 08: Actor Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Downey Sr. attend Time's "100 Most Influential People In The World" Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on May 8, 2008. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

The film, directed by Chris Smith (100 Foot Wave), is ultimately a meta melding of two approaches: Robert Sr. is seen directing his final film as Downey Jr trails, making a documentary about his father, who died in July 2021 at 85. It was only later that his wife, Susan Downey, urged her husband to merge the concepts. "Susan was like, 'We can't keep doing two movies. This makes no f–ing sense,'" he recalled, to laughter from the festival crowd.

Downey Jr. said he realized he was making a film that would conclude with his father's death "about halfway through" the process when the Downeys were already grappling with loss.

"Susan's dad passed away, it was right at the top of the pandemic," he said. "It's this weird thing where in Susan processing the loss of her dad — who's by the way, a f–ing saint — and then dealing with helping me do an homage to my dad." He added, "But I'm a realist and usually the timelines for Parkinson's, they're just not good."

The film includes one of the star's final visits with his weakened father, who had become confined to his bed. Downey Jr. shows himself taking a video call with his therapist mid-visit.

"I've got to admit I did not expect to be (onscreen) … losing it with my therapist. That's when I said that nothing's off limits," said the actor, whose son Exton also makes an appearance with his grandfather, marking three generations of Downeys onscreen together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the end, Downey said he felt the dialogue the film spurred between father and son brought a larger understanding of the time in which he grew up, to the point where "it's not even really a movie about me and my dad anymore. It's a meditation on a period in time in several generations. And I think that [if this] generation has a better chance of doing the 'art' part without all the trauma part, it would be great."

Sr is up for acquisition at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival.

Related Articles
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the world premiere of "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Relationship Timeline
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Alex Holder interviewing Ivanka Trump
Filmmaker Alex Holder on Sitting Down with Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr.: 'This Family Is All About the Brand'
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia, Monday, June 27, 2022.
Celebrities Who Starred With Their Kids in Movies and TV Shows
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Robert Downey Sr. and Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. Mourns Death of His Dad, Robert Downey Sr., at 85: 'He Was a True Maverick'
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
Members of the Kennedy family leave the US Capitol follwing a brief service, leaving the body of assassinated President John F. Kennedy where it will lie in state, Washington DC, November 24, 1963. Visible are Jacqueline Kennedy (1929 - 1994) (center), her children, John Kennedy Jr (1960 - 1999) (right) and Caroline Kennedy, and her brother-in-law Ted Kennedy
Robert McNamara's Son Craig Remembers Playing with JFK Jr. and Caroline Kennedy After JFK's Death
Pusha T Says It 'Sucks' to See Kid Cudi and Kanye West Feud, Recalls 'Great Energy' in the Studio PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rapper Pusha T attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Kid Cudi attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage,) LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Kanye West seen leaving Michiko Sushino restaurant with his daughter North West (not pictured) in Queen's Park on October 10, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Pusha T Says It 'Sucks' to See Kid Cudi and Kanye West Feud, Recalls 'Great Energy' in the Studio
Morgan Freeman Life in Photos
Morgan Freeman's Life in Photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline
Oscars Couples
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter's Relationship Timeline
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. US actress Amber Heard speaks to her attorney at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Biggest Bombshells and Revelations from the Defamation Trial
Image
A Tribute to Black Icons — from Harry Belafonte to Whitney Houston — by the Family Members Who Know Them Best
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the Inglourious Basterds premiere held at the Palais Des Festivals during the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2009 in Cannes, France
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Relationship: A Look Back
Kirk Douglas
From His Very First Role to His Final Hollywood Outing, the Story of Kirk Douglas' Life, in Pictures