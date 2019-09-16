Is Iron Man Back? Rumors Swirl Robert Downey Jr. Might Return for Black Widow Movie

Is Robert Downey Jr. preparing for one last flight in his Iron Man suit?

The 54-year-old actor is rumored to be making an appearance in Scarlett Johansson‘s upcoming Black Widow movie, according to Deadline.

Downey’s character was last seen by fans at the end of Avengers: Endgame after Iron Man sacrificed himself in the fight against Thanos.

A spokesperson for Disney had no comment.

While it’s unclear if Downey would return for even a small appearance in the upcoming Marvel film, he has been outspoken about leaving his mantle after a decade of portraying Tony Stark.

“I had an incredible ten-year run that was creatively satisfying,” he said while on the Off Camera Show in July. “It was very, very, very hard work and I dug very deep, but I have not been forced to explore the new frontier of what is my creative and personal life after this.”

Image zoom Robert Downey Jr. Frazer Harrison/Getty

He continued, “First thing you learn in theater arts. Aesthetic distance. I am not in this play I’m doing. I’m not a character in The Fantasticks. I’m not Will from Oklahoma. Aesthetic distance. It’s job one. I’m not my work. I’m not what I did with that studio. I’m not that period of time that I spent playing this character.”

“And it sucks because the kid in all of us wants to be like, ‘No! It’s always gonna be summer camp and we’re all holding hands and singing kumbaya. Isn’t it?’ It’s like, ‘no! Snap out of it.’”

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Will Return as Sherlock Holmes Following the End of His Marvel Run

The actor has starred as Iron Man since the release of his 2008 film. Black Widow also stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and O. T. Fagbenle.

Avengers: Endgame shattered box office records, starting with its astronomical $1.2 billion opening weekend worldwide. It’s gone on to earn over $2.7 billion at the box office.

Black Widow is set to hit theaters May 1, 2020.