Police Investigating After Robert Downey Jr.'s $325,000 Iron Man Suit Is Stolen From Prop Warehouse

Someone better call Jarvis.

The original Iron Man suit worn by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in the Marvel character’s first big screen outing in 2008 has been stolen by some super villains.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the maroon and gold suit worn was reported missing from The Movie Prop Storage on Tuesday. The prop house said that the suit was taken between Feb. and April 25 of this year, according to police.

“It was reported by the storage facility that the prop was missing. It is considered a burglary,” an LAPD spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The story was first reported by The Los Angeles Times, which listed the costume’s value at $325,000.

Downey wore the suit in the original Iron Man film directed by Jon Favreau. The movie, which raked in $585 million at box offices worldwide, was the first installment of the multi-billion dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe.

News of the alleged burglary comes after the release of the franchise’s latest film, Avengers: Infinity Wars, in which Downey returned as Stark. The actor recently revealed that he, along with five out of six of the original Avengers, got matching tattoos.

“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” Downey exclusively told EW. “And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.”

The Iron Man actor, 53, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram Monday showing off the new body art.

Avengers: Infinity Wars is in theaters now.