Robert Downey Jr. Hosted a Lunch for the Marvel Women on Avengers: Endgame Set — See the Photo!

The ladies of Marvel got treated to a special lunch while filming Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr. shared a sweet behind-the-scenes shot from the Marvel epic revealing that he treated all the awesome ladies of the movie to a lunch on set.

The actor gathered Evangeline Lily, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen, Karen Gillan, Letitia Wright, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pom Klementieff, Brie Larson and Zoe Saldana for the celebration, which he posted on Instagram Wednesday.

“#tbt #throwback#flashback to the #Women of @marvelstudios #mcu lunch I had the pleasure of hosting… #girlpower #epic #bts,” Downey wrote alongside two shots from the special lunch.

The lunch echoes the special moment all the ladies have in the film, and features some of the actresses still in character and costume for the epic.

Stars from the movie have been posting throwback shots from the set to celebrate the movie’s record-shattering $1.2 billion opening weekend worldwide. Paltrow, who was part of the very first Marvel movie with 2008’s Iron Man, posted a sweet selfie with the original Iron Man 2 crew from the 2010 sequel.

The selfie featured Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr.on the set of Endgame during a scene from the beginning of the movie. The foursome starred together in the second Iron Man, which introduced Johansson’s character as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

“What a weekend! From Ironman 2 with this crew all the way to behind the scenes of #avengersendgame …amazing to be a part of such an impactful franchise. Congratulations to the giant team that made this film possible, starting with @jonfavreau it all started with you,” Paltrow wrote, shouting out the Iron Man director.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.