Robert Downey Jr. Stands to Make a Hefty Payday with Avengers: Endgame: Report

Robert Downey Jr. is set to seriously cash in on Avengers: Endgame.

The 54-year-old actor made about $75 million in backend pay — the percentage of a film’s profits once released — after the release of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. That film earned more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Downey, who has starred as Iron Man since the release of his 2008 film, also earned $5 million for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming for three days of work, the outlet reported.

The star will likely make around the same amount if not more for the release of Avengers: Endgame, according to the trade publication. The film has already earned more than $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office in its first week of release.

Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Downey Jr. isn’t the only star set to make some serious cash: THR also reports that Scarlett Johansson will be returning to her Black Widow character for a 2020 standalone film for which she is reportedly making around $20 million.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans were also able to renegotiate their Marvel contracts to place themselves within the earning range of $15 million to $20 million for Infinity War and Endgame, according to THR.

Avengers: Endgame has already broken box office records, with Forbes estimating the film might top $2 billion by Sunday, its second week in theaters.

The movie has a three hour runtime and has already earned acclaim from critics and moviegoers. It currently holds a 95 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.