Robert Downey Jr. Stands to Make a Hefty Payday with Avengers: Endgame: Report

The actor made an estimated $75 million after the release of 2018's Avengers: Infinity War

By
Alexia Fernandez
April 30, 2019 07:12 PM

Robert Downey Jr. is set to seriously cash in on Avengers: Endgame.

The 54-year-old actor made about $75 million in backend pay — the percentage of a film’s profits once released — after the release of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. That film earned more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Downey, who has starred as Iron Man since the release of his 2008 film, also earned $5 million for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming for three days of work, the outlet reported.

The star will likely make around the same amount if not more for the release of Avengers: Endgame, according to the trade publication. The film has already earned more than $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office in its first week of release.

Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame 
Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Downey Jr. isn’t the only star set to make some serious cash: THR also reports that Scarlett Johansson will be returning to her Black Widow character for a 2020 standalone film for which she is reportedly making around $20 million.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans were also able to renegotiate their Marvel contracts to place themselves within the earning range of $15 million to $20 million for Infinity War and Endgame, according to THR.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Avengers: Endgame $1.2 Billion Opening with Iron Man 2 Throwback

Avengers: Endgame has already broken box office records, with Forbes estimating the film might top $2 billion by Sunday, its second week in theaters.

The movie has a three hour runtime and has already earned acclaim from critics and moviegoers. It currently holds a 95 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.