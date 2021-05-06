Robert Downey Jr. Mourns Late Assistant Jimmy Rich: 'Supported Every Step of My Recovery'

Chris Evans also posted a tribute to Jimmy Rich, saying he "left an indelible impression on everyone he met" and that Rich and Robert Downey Jr. were "inseparable"

Jimmy Rich, Robert Downey Jr.'s longtime assistant since 2003, has died at 52.

Downey, 56, shared news of the "terrible and shocking tragedy" on his Instagram feed Thursday alongside a carousel of images of Rich, revealing that Rich had been in "a fatal car accident" around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit," the actor continued. "Our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career."

"Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent," Downey wrote, concluding, "Peace Be Unto You."

Rich first served as Downey's assistant on the set of 2003's The Singing Detective. The two would go on to work together over 20 more times, including on all of Downey's Marvel films, according to Rich's IMDb page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Robert Downey Jr. Remembers Assistant Jimmy Rich After His Death: 'Supported Every Step of My Recovery' Josh Brolin and Jeremy Renner's comments on Robert Downey Jr.'s Instagram post | Credit: Robert Downey Jr./ instagram

Robert Downey Jr. Remembers Assistant Jimmy Rich After His Death: 'Supported Every Step of My Recovery' Chris Pratt and Mark Ruffalo's comments on Robert Downey Jr.'s Instagram post | Credit: Robert Downey Jr./ instagram

Several of Downey's Marvel costars commented on his post to express their condolences, including Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Chris Pratt and Jeremy Renner.

"Wow. Brother. What a devastating loss," wrote Renner, 50, while Brolin, 53, offered, "No words. Just tears and gratitude for the gift that was him."

"Oh no! 😢 I'm so sorry man. Im praying his family, you and yours," added Pratt, 41. "That sucks so bad. I'm so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy."

"Such a tragedy. Such a good man," wrote Ruffalo, 53. "I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day."

"So sorry to hear this. Condolences to you and Jimmy's family. Heartbreaking," said Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Chris Evans shared a photo of himself and Rich, beginning his caption by admitting he didn't quite "have the words" to describe the loss.

"Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else," wrote the Captain America: Civil War star, 39. "He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr They were inseparable."