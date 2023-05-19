Robert Downey Jr. and Wife Susan Downey Hold Hands at Netflix Event for 'Sr.' Documentary

Sr. producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey have been married since 2005

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023 12:30 PM
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend Sr. at FYSEE | Netflix at Red Studios
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are by each other's side.

On Thursday, Downey Jr., 58, and his wife Susan, 49, attended a special screening of their Netflix documentary Sr. at the streaming service's FYSee event space in Los Angeles

The couple, who met in 2003 and got married in 2005, held hands as they posed for photos, with the Iron Man star sporting short hair after he shaved his head back in October for his role in the upcoming HBO series The Sympathizer.

Downey Jr. and Sr. director Chris Smith took part in a panel about the making of Sr. Thursday, which the actor originally premiered at Telluride Film Festival in September.

The documentary, which the couple produced together, centers around the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor's relationship with his father Robert Downey Sr. during the elder Downey's decline with Parkinson's Disease.

Chris Smith, Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., and Kevin Ford attend Sr. at FYSEE | Netflix
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Downey Jr.'s relationship with his wife has made an impact on the actor's Hollywood career; filmmaker Guy Ritchie, who directed the actor in 2009's Sherlock Holmes, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 that Susan "facilitated" his casting in the role while she otherwise worked with Ritchie, 54, 2008 movie RocknRolla.

"If Susan hadn't been in the room, Robert probably wouldn't have become Sherlock Holmes," the director said at the time. Susan went on to produce the 2009 movie and its sequel, also starring her husband. "She facilitated it, definitely."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Downey Jr. recently shouted out his wife in April as he shared a video montage to Instagram on his 58th birthday and highlighted photos of the couple's children and a nod to his "sweet marriage."

"And the sweet 17 of marriage — sublime!" Downey Jr. captioned an image with his eyes closed laying in his wife's lap, with Susan smiling softly while looking down at him.

The Downeys founded their own production company, Team Downey — through which they produced Sr. — back in 2010.

Sr. is "a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making," according to an official synopsis for the documentary.

The synopsis for the film adds that Sr. "widens the lens from Downey's art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey Jr."

The documentary includes an examination of Downey Jr.'s struggle with addiction and his father's influence on that via candid conversations between the two men shot before the elder Downey's death in 2021 at age 85.

At a screening of the movie organized by The Hollywood Reporter in October, Downey Jr. said he felt the movie would have been "incomplete" without broaching the topic

"I also hate puff pieces. There's so many examples of it right now where everyone's trying to get their narrative out there," he said at the time, per THR. "I won't give the example but there's just so much of it that you kind of go, that just reeks of bulls---."

Sr. is streaming on Netflix now.

Related Articles
Jennifer Pfautch and Omari Hardwick at the premiere of "The Mother" held at Regency Village Theatre on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Omari Hardwick Reveals Secret to His 11-Year Marriage: 'Communication Is So Key' (Exclusive)
The Mother. (L to R) Omari Hardwick as Cruise, Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in The Mother.
Omari Hardwick Says Jennifer Lopez Was 'Perfect Humble Force of a Woman' on 'The Mother' Set (Exclusive)
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2023
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Hold Hands at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Cannes Premiere
Robert Downey Jr Son Trailer
Robert Downey Jr.'s Son, 11, Pokes Fun at Dad's Car Skills in Trailer for 'Downey's Dream Cars': Watch
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files Petition to Drug Test Ex Kroy Biermann amid Messy Divorce
Pierce Brosnan hosts his ‘So Many Dreams' Opening Reception at Beyond the Streets Gallery in Los Angeles
Pierce Brosnan Details His 'Long Journey' to Debuting His First Solo Art Exhibition (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Ready to Move On' as She and Ex Kroy Are 'Avoiding Each Other' in Shared Home: Source
MAFS: Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Needed Me to Be'
'MAFS' : Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Wanted Me to Be' (Exclusive)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Mckenna Grace and Jacob Tremblay attend "The Little Mermaid" post premiere cast and filmmaker reception at Soho House on May 15, 2023 in London, England. 'The Little Mermaid' will be released in UK cinemas from May 26th. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Jacob Tremblay and Mckenna Grace Smile Together on Red Carpet at 'The Little Mermaid' U.K. Premiere
Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala
Who Is Ludacris' Wife? All About Eudoxie Bridges
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Colleen Reed Reveals Plans to Move in with Husband Matt Bolton 2 Years into Marriage
Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp
Mads Mikkelsen Attends Cannes Screening of Johnny Depp's Movie After Replacing Him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Justin Long, Kate Bosworth
Justin Long Calls Kate Bosworth His 'Now-Wife' a Month After Announcing Their Engagement
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a press conference on March 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage); Maria Shriver attends the 26th Annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says His Divorce from Maria Shriver Was 'Very Difficult': 'It Was My Failure'
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023
George and Amal Clooney Hold Hands for Night Out at The Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Anniversary of Courthouse Wedding to Travis Barker: 'One Year, Forever to Go'