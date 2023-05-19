Robert Downey Jr. and Wife Susan Downey Hold Hands at Netflix Event for 'Sr.' Documentary

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are by each other's side.

On Thursday, Downey Jr., 58, and his wife Susan, 49, attended a special screening of their Netflix documentary Sr. at the streaming service's FYSee event space in Los Angeles

The couple, who met in 2003 and got married in 2005, held hands as they posed for photos, with the Iron Man star sporting short hair after he shaved his head back in October for his role in the upcoming HBO series The Sympathizer.

Downey Jr. and Sr. director Chris Smith took part in a panel about the making of Sr. Thursday, which the actor originally premiered at Telluride Film Festival in September.

The documentary, which the couple produced together, centers around the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor's relationship with his father Robert Downey Sr. during the elder Downey's decline with Parkinson's Disease.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Downey Jr.'s relationship with his wife has made an impact on the actor's Hollywood career; filmmaker Guy Ritchie, who directed the actor in 2009's Sherlock Holmes, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 that Susan "facilitated" his casting in the role while she otherwise worked with Ritchie, 54, 2008 movie RocknRolla.

"If Susan hadn't been in the room, Robert probably wouldn't have become Sherlock Holmes," the director said at the time. Susan went on to produce the 2009 movie and its sequel, also starring her husband. "She facilitated it, definitely."

Downey Jr. recently shouted out his wife in April as he shared a video montage to Instagram on his 58th birthday and highlighted photos of the couple's children and a nod to his "sweet marriage."

"And the sweet 17 of marriage — sublime!" Downey Jr. captioned an image with his eyes closed laying in his wife's lap, with Susan smiling softly while looking down at him.

The Downeys founded their own production company, Team Downey — through which they produced Sr. — back in 2010.

Sr. is "a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making," according to an official synopsis for the documentary.

The synopsis for the film adds that Sr. "widens the lens from Downey's art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey Jr."

The documentary includes an examination of Downey Jr.'s struggle with addiction and his father's influence on that via candid conversations between the two men shot before the elder Downey's death in 2021 at age 85.

At a screening of the movie organized by The Hollywood Reporter in October, Downey Jr. said he felt the movie would have been "incomplete" without broaching the topic

"I also hate puff pieces. There's so many examples of it right now where everyone's trying to get their narrative out there," he said at the time, per THR. "I won't give the example but there's just so much of it that you kind of go, that just reeks of bulls---."

Sr. is streaming on Netflix now.