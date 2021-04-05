Robert Downey Jr. and His Marvel Pals Celebrate His 56th Birthday: 'Love Ya Mate'

Robert Downey Jr. was celebrated by his pals Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner on his birthday

Happy birthday, Robert Downey Jr.!

The Marvel actor turned 56 on Sunday, with several of his famous pals celebrating his big day. But they were all outdone by the man himself, who celebrated the milestone with a post on his Instagram.

The picture shows Downey in matching burgundy sweatpants and velvet jacket standing in front of balloons with his age on them as he does the victory pose while wearing a crown.

"Much love and gratitude for all of the birthday well wishes! Many reasons to feel blessed today," the actor wrote alongside the picture, adding the hashtags "#HappyEaster #HappyPassover #BirthdayDowneyJr" and several emojis.

Downey's Marvel costars also celebrated his birthday with their own Instagram posts.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk alongside Downey's Tony Stark/Iron Man in several movies, used the moniker fans coined for the duo while wishing him a good day.

"Wishing my other half of the #ScienceBros a happy birthday! @robertdowneyjr," Ruffalo wrote alongside a picture of the two in one of the Marvel movies.

Jeremy Renner, who plays Clint Barton/Hawkeye, chose a shot of the two sharing a laugh for his birthday message.

"Happy birthday to my dear friend @robertdowneyjr Happy Easter to you. Bestowing loads of love and laughter with family and friends today my brother," Renner wrote.

Chris Hemsworth, the Thor of the group, also gave Downey a sweet shout out to the actor, who arguably launched the Marvel universe as Iron Man.