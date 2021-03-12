Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway Nominated for Worst Actor Razzie Awards

The 41st Razzie Awards will take place on April 24, the night before the Oscars

The Razzies will not be stopped, even by a pandemic that disrupted the worldwide box office.

The Razzies, also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, announced its list of 2021 nominees for the worst movies and worst acting in the past year. Though the film industry took a major hit with movies theaters closed and promising titles delayed, the Razzies still found a few performances to "honor."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Continuing the tradition, the 41st Razzie Awards will take place on April 24, the night before the Oscars.

Among the nominees are Robert Downey Jr.'s first post-Avengers movie Dolittle, as well as Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes, both for two different movies. Hathaway was cited for her performances in The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl's The Witches, while Holmes was nominated for Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream.

Image zoom Credit: Universal Pictures

Other big names in the worst lead acting categories include Adam Sandler for Hubie Halloween, Kate Hudson for Music — a role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination — and David Spade for The Big Missy.

Among the worst supporting actor nominees are Kristen Wiig for Wonder Woman 1984, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, and, hilariously, Rudy Giuliani for his controversial appearance in Borat Subsequent Movie-Film.

Downey is nominated twice this year. On top of his worst actor nomination for Dolittle, he's also made it into the worst screen combo category alongside his "Utterly Unconvincing 'Welsh' Accent" in Dolittle.