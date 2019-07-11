Robert Downey Jr. Made $75 Million from Avengers: Endgame After It Broke Records: Report

Avengers: Endgame‘s success at the box office made for an even bigger payday for star Robert Downey Jr.

Downey, who made his 9th appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Endgame, has made $75 million now that the movie has found blockbuster success at the office, according to a new report from Forbes. The Iron Man actor had a salary of $20 million up front, while his 8% in back-end points once the movie hit theaters brought him an additional $55 million, per the outlet.

Avengers: Endgame shattered box office records, starting with its astronomical $1.2 billion opening weekend worldwide. It’s gone on to earn $2.7 billion at the box office, trailing just $14.6 million behind 2009’s Avatar for the highest grossing movie of all time.

Downey first joined the universe in 2008 with the first Iron Man film.

“The percent of budget cost have certainly skewed heavy, particularly on the Avengers movies, to cast now, whereas maybe in the early ones it was more visual effects or below the line,” Marvel president Kevin Feige told Forbes in 2017. “But that’s okay because [the actors] are the best effects.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Avengers: Endgame $1.2 Billion Opening with Iron Man 2 Throwback

Image zoom Robert Downey Jr. Jordan Stead/Amazon

Downey, who has starred as Iron Man since the release of his 2008 film, also earned $5 million for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming for three days of work, according to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year.

Downey Jr. isn’t the only star set to make some serious cash: THR also reports that Scarlett Johansson will be returning to her Black Widow character for a 2020 standalone film for which she is reportedly making around $20 million.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans were also able to renegotiate their Marvel contracts to place themselves within the earning range of $15 million to $20 million for Infinity War and Endgame, according to THR.