Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates 55th Birthday with Tributes from Chris Evans, Gwyneth Paltrow & More

Image zoom Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Dear Robert Downey, Jr., we love you 3000!

On Saturday, the Iron Man star celebrated his 55th birthday and paid tribute to healthcare workers and frontline responders with a quote from Maya Angelou amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“‘If u don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude…’ #mayaangelou #happybirthday #Poet#Activist 1928-2014 It’s an honor to share a birthday with this great #woman,” he wrote on Instagram, as Angelou also celebrated her birthday on April 4.

“And a necessity to express my #gratitude to the following— #Healthcare workers, Personal care and home health aides, First responders, Anyone in an active service job, As well as law enforcement, the National Guard,all Armed Services,etc… Anyone braving exposure in the #service of others— Proudly, RDJ,” he added.

Downey, Jr. then shared his “bday wish” on Twitter, asking his fans and followers to “Heed local and state warnings, advisors, and all suggestions as we get fresh data” about the virus.

The Sherlock Holmes star also shared a few posts of his famous friends wishing him a happy birthday on his Instagram Story, including a video of Josh Brolin singing “Happy Birthday.” The Goonies star called Downey, Jr. a “sweet man,” “stud” and “gift to humankind” in the videos.

Image zoom Josh Brolin Josh Brolin/Instagram

Several of the Downey Jr.’s other famous friends and Avengers costars sent him well wishes on social media. Marvel costar Chris Evans shared a photo of the pair posing in front of the Avengers symbol and wrote, “Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr.”

His on-screen wife Gwyneth Paltrow shared a sweet photo from her wedding, during which Downey made a speech. “Before we put this April 4th to bed, I must wish my dear, dear @robertdowneyjr a happy birthday. Here he is, making a toast at our wedding, during which his humor elicited my usual look of pure joy/shock whenever he is near,” the goop founder wrote.

“He is my brother, friend and supporter. A mega genius, and the weirdest comedy writer of all time. I know all of our @marvel family join me in wishing him a very happy day. Do you love Robert? Let him hear you if you do. We💝youRDJ,” Paltrow added.

“Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr ❤️ I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man,” Mark Ruffalo wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him sweetly hugging Downey, Jr. from behind as the pair laughed.

Paltrow, Ruffalo, Evans and Downey all starred in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame together back in 2019 — each reprising their roles as Pepper Potts, the Hulk, Captain America and Iron Man, respectively.

Downey later thanked everyone for the birthday wishes, posting a gif of himself winking on Twitter that read, “Thanks to everyone who put a smile on my face today. There’s a lot of you out there…” He then added, ‘Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.”