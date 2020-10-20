Robert De Niro's Latest Film Had a 15-Year-Old High Schooler as Executive Producer

Robert De Niro starred in The War with Grandpa, which came to life after Tre Peart read the book in the third grade

A 15-year-old kid is behind the idea for Robert De Niro's latest film.

De Niro stars in The War with Grandpa, based on the 1984 book by the same that Tre Peart read when he was in the third grade. He loved the book so much that he asked his parents to see the movie version and was disappointed to learn there wasn't one.

He then got his first idea as a producer.

“I realized my parents made movies,” Tre Peart told The Times of Israel on a family conference call. “They were in the movie business. I asked, ‘Mom, can you make this into a movie?’”

Tre's parents Marvin and Rosa work as media consultants and have served as producers on several titles, including 2012's Escape from Planet Earth and 2015's Life on the Line with John Travolta.

The trio got to work on bringing the movie to the big screen and even brought on De Niro after Tre picked him as his choice for grandpa. Marvin Peart is the CEO of Brookdale Studios/Chief Business Officer and Founding Partner of 101 Studios, while Rosa is the Co-Founder Marro Media Company

Image zoom The Peart Family

The War with Grandpa opened in theaters earlier this month and brought in $3.6 million its first weekend, earning the top box office spot.

Directed by Tim Hill, The War with Grandpa follows Ed (De Niro), a grandfather nearing the end of his independent life who's forced to move in with his daughter (Uma Thurman) after a series of mishaps. But the relocation takes a tense turn when he takes over his grandson's room — and Peter (The Goldfinch's Oakes Fegley) doesn't want to give up his space so easily.