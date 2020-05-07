Robert De Niro Is Down to Play Andrew Cuomo in a Movie: ‘He’s Doing What a President Should Do’

Robert De Niro has his sights set on playing Andrew Cuomo, should the ongoing coronavirus pandemic be documented in a movie.

During The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday evening, Colbert discussed the possibility of a coronavirus movie and asked De Niro who he would want to play.

“I guess I’ll play Cuomo,” the actor, 76, replied. “He's doing what a president should do.”

He added that the New York governor is “very capable” and said he could see him being president one day.

De Niro, a native New Yorker, has praised Cuomo before, previously telling CNN’s Jake Tapper he was “doing a great job” in handling the pandemic.

“It’s so refreshing to see him speak and take charge, no matter what happens,” De Niro said in April. “He took action. I think he’s great. He’s a New Yorker. Italian-American. I understand him without him having to say too much.”

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty; David Dee Delgado/Getty

On The Late Show, De Niro went on to criticize President Donald Trump, whom he called “the idiot.”

“We, of course, could have survived this [pandemic] much better if the idiot had done the right thing, listened and heeded all the warnings,” De Niro said. “There were many, many warnings, and we are all paying for it now. It would have been bad in some ways, but never like this.”

“It’s crazy, I have no words for it any more,” he added. “And what’s scarier about it all is that the Republicans and his enablers around him are not doing anything. They are around a crazy person and they don’t do anything. They are not standing up to him.”

De Niro has often been critical of Trump in the past, and the current crisis brought on by the coronavirus is no different.

“As an actor I watch this and I say this is like Shakespeare. This is incredible,” De Niro told Colbert. “No one has the balls to stand up to this guy.”

