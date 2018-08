Happy Birthday, Robert De Niro!

The protégée of Martin Scorsese starred in some of the most acclaimed films of the 20th century, including Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part II.

As one of the few actors bestowed with the the Hollywood Foreign Press’ Cecil B. DeMille award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” De Niro has undergone some wide-ranging transformations for some of his most admired roles.

