Robert De Niro to Play Dual Roles in Crime Drama 'Wise Guys' from Director Barry Levinson: Reports

Wise Guys will see Robert De Niro reunite with director Barry Levinson and play two warring 20th century crime bosses: Vito Genovese and Frank Costello

Published on August 17, 2022 11:36 AM
Robert De Niro attends 2022 ReelAbilities Film Festival Opening Night at IAC Building on April 07, 2022 in New York City.
Robert De Niro. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Robert De Niro's newest movie has him seeing double!

The actor, 79, is set to play two parts in the upcoming crime drama Wise Guys from director Barry Levinson, according to multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline.

A Warner Bros. Discovery film, Wise Guys will feature De Niro as warring 20th century Italian American crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, per the outlets.

"In 1957, Genovese attempted to assassinate Costello but failed, although he was wounded and decided to retire, as much as one can retire from the Mafia," THR reports of the premise, in part.

The screenplay will be written by Nicholas Pileggi, who also wrote the 1985 book Wiseguys. Though unrelated to the upcoming film, Wiseguys was the basis for De Niro's 1990 movie Goodfellas. Wise Guys also boasts Goodfellas' Irwin Winkler as a producer.

De Niro and Levinson, 80, previously worked together on the films Sleeper (1996), Wag the Dog (1997) and What Just Happened (2008), as well as on the 2017 HBO television biopic The Wizard of Lies.

Executive producer/director Barry Levinson (L) and executive producer/actor Robert De Niro of the film 'The Wizard of Lies' speak onstage during the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
Barry Levinson and Robert De Niro. Frederick M. Brown/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Robert De Niro's Life in Photos

News of De Niro's reunion with Levinson comes just over a month after the two-time Oscar winner got together with his Analyze This and Analyze That costar Billy Crystal.

The two actors caught up at New York City's Nederlander Theatre, where Crystal, 74, is currently starring on Broadway in the musical adaptation of his 1992 comedy, Mr. Saturday Night.

According to a source on the scene, the two embraced, with Crystal jokingly telling De Niro, "I didn't think you'd be up for a musical!"

"I love musicals," De Niro told Crystal, according to the source. He then went on to praise his performance, teasing as both laughed, "You sing! And you sounded good!"

RELATED VIDEO: Robert De Niro Reveals Which of His Films He Would Take with Him on a Desert Island

De Niro also reunited with Al Pacino earlier this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their classic crime epic The Godfather.

The screen legends came together in March for a screening of the film at United Palace, hosted by the Tribeca Film Festival, which De Niro co-founded in 2002 to revive the cultural scene of lower Manhattan in the wake of 9/11.

Pacino, 82, and author Michael Hainey participated in a discussion about the seminal mafia film from director Francis Ford Coppola before Tribeca screened the film's restoration.

De Niro and Pacino previously joined Coppola, 83, onstage at the 94th Academy Awards, where the iconic director reflected on his magnum opus' milestone anniversary.

