Inside Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's 'Sweet' and 'Supportive' Relationship: Sources (Exclusive)

Following the birth of his seventh child, a source tells PEOPLE that the actor and his rumored girlfriend are living together in Los Angeles

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 01:11 PM
Who Is Tiffany Chen? All About Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend
Tiffany Chen; Robert De Niro. Photo: BACKGRID, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen have a special bond.

Amid the recent news that the actor, 79, has welcomed his seventh child, a source tells PEOPLE that the actor and Chen live together in Los Angeles, where De Niro "maintains a busy work schedule."

"He wrapped Wise Guys earlier this year," the source says. "He was very focused and energetic during filming. Just so professional and skillful. Truly a master at acting."

The insider adds that "Tiffany seemed supportive" and "visited the set" where her beau was working: "He seemed excited to have her around."

Wise Guys, a mafia film in which De Niro plays dual roles, opens in theaters in 2024.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robert De Niro attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England
Robert De Niro. Karwai Tang/WireImage

An eyewitness at Giorgio Baldi — an L.A.-area eatery where the pair dined with Billy Crystal and Harvey Keitel in March — says the group "had a long weekday dinner" and stayed until near closing time at the restaurant.

"Robert and Tiffany sat next to each other. He is a regular at the restaurant and knew to order his favorites. They looked happy together," the eyewitness tells PEOPLE.

"He was attentive and sweet to her," they add of De Niro.

De Niro was first spotted with Chen, a martial-arts instructor, in a PDA-filled outing in August 2021, following his November 2018 split from ex-wife Grace Hightower. He and Chen had met years prior when filming a movie together in 2015.

RELATED VIDEO: Robert De Niro Reveals He "Just Had a Baby" at 79, Is Now a Dad of 7

De Niro revealed that he recently welcomed a seventh baby in a sit-down with ET Canada published on Monday, when he corrected the interviewer who asked De Niro about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he shared, though he didn't provide any further details about the newest family member or the partner he welcomed No. 7 with.

However, his About My Father costar Kim Cattrall said he welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Chen.

At the film's New York premiere on Tuesday, De Niro told Extra of becoming a dad again, "I'm okay with it. I'm good with it." Though, he added that it "never gets easier."

De Niro has six children from previous relationships. The Oscar winner and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with Hightower.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Robert De Niro 'Is Okay' and 'Good with' Welcoming Baby No. 7 at 79: 'Never Gets Easier'
Who Is Tiffany Chen? All About Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend
Who Is Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend? All About Tiffany Chen
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro Reveals He 'Just Had a Baby' at 79, Now Is a Dad of 7
Robert De Niro (L) and Drena De Niro attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Robert De Niro's 7 Children: Everything to Know
About My Father (2023)
Sebastian Maniscalco Shares First Trailer for His Comedy with Robert De Niro, 'About My Father' — Watch
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Relationship Timeline
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro's Life in Photos
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's Relationship Timeline
Owen Wilson watches play from the stands during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Sunday August 14, 2022
Owen Wilson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly
Who Is Nicholas Hoult's Girlfriend? All About Bryana Holly
Robert De Niro attends 2022 ReelAbilities Film Festival Opening Night at IAC Building on April 07, 2022 in New York City.
Robert De Niro to Play Dual Roles in Crime Drama 'Wise Guys' from Director Barry Levinson: Reports
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Simu Liu Believes Girlfriend Allison Hsu Will 'Definitely' Watch His New Romantic Comedy 'One True Loves'
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the world premiere of "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend a screening of "The Lost City" at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
The Real Life Significant Others of the 'Harry Potter' Cast
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline