Inside Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's 'Sweet' and 'Supportive' Relationship: Sources (Exclusive)

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen have a special bond.

Amid the recent news that the actor, 79, has welcomed his seventh child, a source tells PEOPLE that the actor and Chen live together in Los Angeles, where De Niro "maintains a busy work schedule."

"He wrapped Wise Guys earlier this year," the source says. "He was very focused and energetic during filming. Just so professional and skillful. Truly a master at acting."

The insider adds that "Tiffany seemed supportive" and "visited the set" where her beau was working: "He seemed excited to have her around."

Wise Guys, a mafia film in which De Niro plays dual roles, opens in theaters in 2024.

Robert De Niro.

An eyewitness at Giorgio Baldi — an L.A.-area eatery where the pair dined with Billy Crystal and Harvey Keitel in March — says the group "had a long weekday dinner" and stayed until near closing time at the restaurant.

"Robert and Tiffany sat next to each other. He is a regular at the restaurant and knew to order his favorites. They looked happy together," the eyewitness tells PEOPLE.

"He was attentive and sweet to her," they add of De Niro.

De Niro was first spotted with Chen, a martial-arts instructor, in a PDA-filled outing in August 2021, following his November 2018 split from ex-wife Grace Hightower. He and Chen had met years prior when filming a movie together in 2015.

De Niro revealed that he recently welcomed a seventh baby in a sit-down with ET Canada published on Monday, when he corrected the interviewer who asked De Niro about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he shared, though he didn't provide any further details about the newest family member or the partner he welcomed No. 7 with.

However, his About My Father costar Kim Cattrall said he welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Chen.

At the film's New York premiere on Tuesday, De Niro told Extra of becoming a dad again, "I'm okay with it. I'm good with it." Though, he added that it "never gets easier."

De Niro has six children from previous relationships. The Oscar winner and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with Hightower.