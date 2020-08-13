Robert De Niro plays a man who faces off with his grandson in his latest movie

Robert De Niro Engages in an All-Out Prank Battle in The War with Grandpa Trailer

Robert De Niro has his work cut out for him in his latest movie.

The Oscar-winning actor stars as Ed, a grandfather nearing the end of his independent life who's forced to move in with his daughter, played by Uma Thurman, after a series of mishaps.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But the relocation goes awry when he takes over his grandson's room — and Peter (The Goldfinch's Oakes Fegley) isn't giving up so easily.

"Kid look, I didn't want it to be this way either," Ed tells Peter, who gets some advice from his friend.

"I wouldn't put up with this, Pete. I'd demand my room back or it's war," Billy (Juliocesar Chavez) says.

Peter takes it up a level when he sends a "declaration of war," telling his grandpa to "give me back what is mine or face the consequences."

Image zoom

The pranks start there, with Peter replacing Ed's shaving cream with foam sealant and messing with his record player so that it ejects the discs across the room.

Luckily Ed has friends, and De Niro himself counts on pals like Christopher Walken, Jane Seymour, Cheech Martin and more to join him in the movie. Also starring are Rob Riggle and Laura Marano.