Robert De Niro Seen Vacationing and Holding Hands with Martial Arts Instructor amid Divorce

Robert De Niro has been spotted with a new flame for the first time since his Nov. 2018 split from ex Grace Hightower

Robert De Niro seems to have a new lady in his life.

The iconic actor, 78, was recently spotted holding hands with Tiffany Chen, a New York City-based martial arts instructor, while enjoying a vacation in the south of France. The duo was seen close together as they walked down to a luxury yacht where they joined a group of friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They were later seen kissing on the boat, according to pictures from the Daily Mail. The outlet reported the luxury boat belongs to De Niro's billionaire business partner James Packer.

De Niro and Chen previously met while working on the 2015 movie The Intern. Chen played a Tai Chi instructor who helps De Niro's character. The martial arts athlete has an impressive resume, with dozens of gold medals and world titles.

The outing comes as De Niro is embroiled in a divorce from ex Grace Hightower. The two split in late 2018 after over 20 years of marriage and share two children: son Elliot, 23, and daughter Helen, 9.

Robert De Niro seen leaving hotel Eden Roc in France Credit: Spread Pictures/SplashNews.com

In a statement after the split, the Oscar-winning actor told PEOPLE that it was a "difficult" time but they remained committed to co-parenting their two children.

"Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process," he said.

De Niro added, "I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting."

De Niro was previously married to actress Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988. They share two kids: son Raphael, 44, and daughter Drena, 49, Abbott's daughter whom De Niro adopted after their marriage.