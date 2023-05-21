Robert De Niro Premieres New Movie with Martin Scorsese at Cannes After Welcoming Baby Daughter

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese have premiered their latest film.

De Niro, 79, and Scorsese, 80, were on hand at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday for the world premiere of their new movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

The longtime collaborators were joined at the event by costar Leonardo DiCaprio and others from the project, who all posed together on the red carpet.

Killers of the Flower Moon's world premiere took place after De Niro announced earlier this month that he welcomed his seventh child, daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen on April 6.

De Niro first revealed that he welcomed Gia in a sit down with ET Canada, where he corrected the interviewer who asked him about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

De Niro then spoke about his new arrival with Gayle King on CBS Mornings earlier this month, with King saying that the couple is "over the moon" about the newest member of the family.

The actor has six other children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Apple Original Films debuted the first trailer for De Niro's new movie — an adaptation of David Grann's 2017 book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI — on Thursday.

The movie centers around the serial killings of members of the Osage Nation, who became wealthy because of the oil discovered on their land, in 1920s Oklahoma.

"Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio, 48) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal," an official synopsis for the movie reads. De Niro plays DiCaprio's uncle, described as a powerful local rancher.

Along with DiCaprio, De Niro and Gladstone, 36, Killers of the Flower Moon's cast also includes Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Scorsese co-wrote the movie with screenwriter Eric Roth (Dune) and produced the film, while DiCaprio, who marks his sixth collaboration with the filmmaker in this role, is listed as an executive producer on the movie as well.

Killers of the Flower Moon premieres exclusively in select theaters Oct. 6 and goes wide Oct. 20, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.