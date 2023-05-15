Robert De Niro or Al Pacino? Social Media Debates Which Actor Was 'Hotter'

A Twitter poll asking users to decide which actor was hotter as a young man generated more than 270,000 responses

Published on May 15, 2023 01:56 PM
Robert Deniro, Al Pacino
Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty, Warner Brothers/Getty

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro famously never acted together in a scene until 1995's Heat. Now, social media users are pitting the two movie legends against each other in a new way.

On Saturday, writer Ashley Reese went viral on Twitter when she asked her followers (while at a wedding) to determine who was more attractive as a young man: Pacino, now 83, or De Niro, now 79.

"At a wedding and having a big debate rn. Please vote," Reese wrote in her post. "Who was hotter?"

As 277,372 votes trickled in before the poll closed on Sunday, Reese appeared to chime in largely for team Pacino, rhetorically wondering whether other Twitter users had seen his 1975 movie Dog Day Afternoon in a follow-up post to the poll.

"HAVE YOU PPL NOT SEEN DOG DAY AFTERNOON???" she wrote.

Reese's wedding-inspired poll caught the attention of media outlets like TMZ and Vanity Fair, which shared a screenshot of her Twitter post on Instagram and brought Mindy Kaling into the fold within its comments sections.

"Oh damn," Kaling wrote, though it was unclear whether she was offering support to Pacino, De Niro, or simply expressing surprise at the poll's close race.

Robert De Niro leaning against a wall in a scene from the film 'Mean Streets', 1973.
Warner Brothers/Getty

All in all, Twitter users banded together to ensure both Pacino and De Niro received an equal amount of votes by the time the poll closed.

"This 50/50 tie is incredible," Reese wrote after the final tallies were counted. "You're really a yung Pacino or a yung di Nero."

"More people voted in this poll than some local elections," she added in another post within the thread.

Al Pacino, in London. After making his name in The Godfather and Serpico, he was finally awarded an Best Actor Oscar for his role in Scent of a Woman.
Steve Wood/Express/Getty

Pacino and De Niro both broke into the film industry in the late 1960s and early '70s. The two famously costarred in 1974's sequel The Godfather Part II, though they shared no screen time as De Niro played a young version of Vito Corleone in flashbacks while Pacino reprised his role as Michael Corleone in the movie's present-day storyline.

The duo reunited to play a police officer (Pacino) and a professional criminal (De Niro) hunting for each other in 1995's Heat, which marked the first time the two actors actually appeared onscreen together more than 20 years after The Godfather Part II. Since then, Pacino and De Niro — the latter of whom recently welcomed his seventh child — have also led movies like 2008's Righteous Kill and 2019's The Irishman.

"I'm glad everyone had fun," Reese wrote on Twitter Monday, in response to a Vulture social media post jokingly referring to the weekend Twitter poll as "the year's most important election."

