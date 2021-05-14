Robert De Niro was stationed in Oklahoma to film the new Martin Scorsese movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio

Robert De Niro Injures Leg in Oklahoma, Where He's Been Filming Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert De Niro endured an injury in Oklahoma, where he was stationed for an upcoming Martin Scorsese movie.

The Oscar winner, 77, hurt his leg, a source confirmed to PEOPLE, and he is traveling home to New York in order to get it checked out. De Niro had already planned on being home for two weeks as the production on the Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon continues.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for the actor tells PEOPLE: "While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle which will be treated medically in New York. This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks."

TMZ was first to report the news.

Killers of the Flower Moon, based on David Grann's book, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a powerful local rancher played by De Niro.

In a first look photo of the Western drama from earlier this week, DiCaprio's character is seen sitting at a dinner table alongside costar Lily Gladstone, who plays his wife Mollie.

The Apple original film is set for release later this year.

US actor Robert De Niro attends the 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball Robert De Niro at the 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball | Credit: Getty

Killers of the Flower Moon Credit: Apple

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) and Apple Original Films jointly announced Scorsese's Western drama began filming on April 19, Indiewire confirmed.

"We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma," Scorsese said in a statement at the time. "To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people."