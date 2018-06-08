Robert De Niro Tells High School Students Trump Is Spreading 'Bulls---': Report

Robert De Niro is attacking Donald Trump again, this time while honoring a group of award-winning high school students.

The Oscar-winner, who has repeatedly criticized the president, reportedly slammed Trump while speaking at the ceremony for the Jimmy and Rosemary Breslin “American Writer Award” at the Tweed Courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

“The one characteristic that comes through all of your work that I read, and that is the same quality of everything that Jimmy Breslin wrote, is the truth,” De Niro said, according to Page Six.

“Our country is lead by a president who believes he can make up his own truth. And we have a word for that — bulls—,” he added.

“So what about the truth? What does the truth even mean today? I mean, if you’re Donald Trump it doesn’t mean anything,” continued De Niro, who reportedly received loud applause for the comments.

Robert De Niro (L) and Donald Trump. Ben Gabbe/Getty; Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty

The ceremony was held in honor of high school seniors who submitted non-fiction stories centered around New York City.

In addition to repeatedly criticizing Trump in public, the actor and co-owner of the Nobu restaurant empire told the Daily Mail that he’s banned Trump from all of his Nobu restaurants, with locations all over the world and here in the U.S., including one in Washington, D.C.

RELATED VIDEO: Philadelphia Eagles Uninvited to White House for Super Bowl Celebration

In March, the actor called Trump an “idiot” who “lacks any sense of humanity or compassion.”

He also made his political opinions known in January while presenting Meryl Streep with the award for best actress at the National Board of Review awards gala.

“It was fascinating to watch The Post. That story took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels today,” he said of the Streep-starring political drama. “At the time of the story, Donald Trump was suffering from ‘bone spurs.’ Today, the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump.”

If that wasn’t clear enough, De Niro added, “This f—ing idiot is the president. It’s the Emperor’s New Clothes —the guy is a f—ing fool.”