Robert De Niro Attends Cannes Party with Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming a Baby Together

The actor and his girlfriend recently welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

Published on May 21, 2023 02:47 PM
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen are enjoying a night out together!

The actor, 79, and his girlfriend attended the Vanity Fair x Prada party at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on Saturday evening.

For the night out, the pair — who recently welcomed a baby together, daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro — coordinated in dark ensembles, with De Niro wearing a classic black suit, while Chen sported an all-black look composed of a zipper jacket and black shirt underneath.

The actor is currently in Cannes to premiere his latest project, Killers of the Flower Moon, which received a nine-minute standing ovation during the annual film festival.

Earlier in the day, De Niro had posed on the red carpet with his collaborators, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

Robert De Niro
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

De Niro first revealed that he welcomed Gia in a sit-down with ET Canada, where he corrected the interviewer who asked him about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually."

He then spoke about his new arrival with Gayle King on CBS Mornings not long after, with King saying that the couple is "over the moon" about the newest member of the family.

Who Is Tiffany Chen? All About Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend
Tiffany Chen; Robert De Niro. BACKGRID, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

The actor has six other children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46.

In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower.

RELATED VIDEO: Robert De Niro Shares First Photo and Reveals the Name of His Newborn Baby Girl: 'Over the Moon'

Apple Original Films debuted the first trailer for De Niro's new movie — which is an adaptation of David Grann's 2017 book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI — on Thursday.

The movie centers around the serial killings of members of the Osage Nation, who became wealthy because of the oil discovered on their land, in 1920s Oklahoma.

Scorsese, 80, co-wrote the movie with screenwriter Eric Roth (Dune) and produced the film, while DiCaprio, 48, who marks his sixth collaboration with the filmmaker in this role, is listed as an executive producer on the movie as well.

Along with DiCaprio and De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon's cast also includes Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Killers of the Flower Moon premieres exclusively in select theaters Oct. 6 and goes wide Oct. 20, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

