Robert De Niro Goes Shirtless at the Beach with Wife to Ring in 75th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Robert De Niro!

The Oscar winner rang in his 75th birthday on Friday with a fun-filled trip to the beach with his wife.

The actor and wife Grace Hightower took advantage of the warm weather and splashed around in the ocean in Santa Monica. The two were seen cooling off in the water and relaxing on the sand together.

De Niro sported a pair of navy swim trunks for the afternoon and showed off his impressive white beard. Meanwhile, Hightower wrapped a sarong around her brown bikini.

The pair met in London in 1987. The couple married ten years later but separated two years later after the birth of their son, Elliot.

However, the two never finalized their divorce and eventually reconciled. In 2004, they renewed their vows in front of a crowd of A-list celebrities that included Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller, Tom Brokaw.

De Niro, who has two children with Hightower – son Elliot, 20, and daughter Helen Grace, 6 – also has four other children: daughter Drena, 42, and son Raphael, 37, with former wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 18-year-old twin sons Julian and Aaron, born via surrogate with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith.