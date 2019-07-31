Robert De Niro and Al Pacino Face Off in Trailer for Martin Scorsese's Mob Thriller The Irishman

Image zoom Niko Tavernise/Netflix

Looks like Martin Scorsese has another crime masterpiece up his sleeves.

Starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, Scorsese’s The Irishman is an epic tale based on Charles Brandt’s best-selling non fiction book I Heard You Paint Houses.

The movie follows the life of Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who served as an American labor union official and later confessed to the killing of Teamster labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa. The Irishman is set in post-World War II America and goes into the world of organized crime.

Joining the two Oscar winners are Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel and Anna Paquin.

RELATED: Martin Scorsese’s Gangster Epic The Irishman to World Premiere at New York Film Festival

This is the fourth time De Niro and Pacino have worked together. They previously costarred in 2008’s Righteous Kill, 1995’s Heat and 1974’s The Godfather Part II.

The trailer for Scorsese’s first Netflix film starts ominously with a phone conversation between De Niro’s Sheeran and Pacino’s Hoffa before jumping into scenes from Sheeran’s life as a hitman.

“You wanna be a part of this fight? Would you like to be a part of this history?” Hoffa asks Sheeran on the phone.

“Yes, I do. Whatever you need me to do, I’m available,” Sheeran answers.

The Irishman was just announced as the opening film of the 2019 New York Film Festival, taking place in September.

“It’s an incredible honor that The Irishman has been selected as the Opening Night of the New York Film Festival,” said Scorsese in a statement. “The festival is critical to bringing awareness to cinema from around the world. I am grateful to have the opportunity to premiere my new picture in New York alongside my wonderful cast and crew.”

The Irishman opens the New York Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 27. It will hit theaters and Netflix later this year, just in time for awards season.