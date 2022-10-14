The cast of the Harry Potter films are mourning Robbie Coltrane after the news of the actor's death at 72 on Friday.

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," star Daniel Radcliffe said in a statement. "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on (2004's Harry Potter and the) Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up."

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed," Radcliffe added. "He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

"I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun," James Phelps, who portrayed Fred Weasley in the Potter films, wrote on Twitter. "And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said 'Enjoy it, you'll be great.' Thank you for that x"

James' twin Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley, shared a memory of Coltrane from the London premiere of the first Harry Potter movie on Twitter Friday.

"November 2001 - Leicester Square, London. 'Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car'! Robbie [Coltrane] when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere," tweeted Oliver, 36. "Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x."

Robbie Coltrane in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001). Warner Bros. Pictures

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, wrote on Twitter that he and Coltrane "shared a love of the final frontier."

"Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn't give a f--- and it always made you smile," tweeted Lewis, 33. "A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x."

Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley, wrote on Instagram that she is "heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane."

"Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid's warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly," Bonnie wrote. "Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set. A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness."

"Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie," she added. "Sending love to your family. Rest In Peace 🧡"

"The richest, mightiest and most mischievous laughter on set was all big Robbie's fault," wrote David Thewlis, who played Remus Lupin, alongside a throwback photo of Coltrane. "You are forever loved, dear man, and will be sorely missed. ❤️"

From left: Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Stuart Atkins/Shutterstock

J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter book series, remembered Coltrane, who portrayed Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter films, as "an incredible talent" in a Twitter post Friday.

"I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again," Rowling, 57, wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of her and Coltrane at a dinner table. "He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him."

"I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children," the author added.

The official Wizarding World Twitter account shared a photo of Coltrane in character as Hagrid on set along with a statement remembering the "magnificent" actor for his portrayal of the affable half-giant with "such kindness, heart and humor."

"He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed," the statement reads.

Harry Potter cast. Kevin Kolczynski /Universal Orlando Resort via Getty

Coltrane's agent and friend Belinda Wright confirmed the news of Coltrane's death to PEOPLE, sharing that he died Friday and calling the actor "a unique talent."

"He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," Belinda continued in part.

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client ... as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent ... brilliantly witty," she added. "And after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

While the actor's cause of death was not immediately apparent, Deadline reported that he "had been in ill health for the past two years," and died in Larbert, Scotland, in a hospital close to his home.

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae; his two children, Alice and Spencer; and Alice and Spencer's mother, Rhona Gemmell.

"They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy," Belinda told PEOPLE. "Please respect Robbie' s family's privacy at this distressing time."